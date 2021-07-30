2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Argentina 3, Tunisia 2 (25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 18-25, 8-15)

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 6:02 AM

Argentina_Spiker-S. Sole (8-9), B. Lima (25-39) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Ramos (1-8), A. Loser (5-14), F. Conte (1-7), E. Palacios (1-5); Server-L. de Cecco (1-20), S. Sole (1-17), M. Ramos (1-10), A. Loser (1-19), B. Lima (0-14), F. Conte (0-15), C. Poglajen (0-2), E. Palacios (0-13); Scorer-B. Lima (27-61).

Tunisia_Spiker-O. Agrebi (2-5), M. Ben Othmen Miladi (11-20), W. Ben Tara (20-40) (won-total attempts); Blocker-O. Agrebi (1-4), K. Ben Slimene (1-14), M. Ben Othmen Miladi (2-8), W. Ben Tara (1-15), A. Kadhi (4-17), I. Moalla (0-8); Server-O. Agrebi (0-4), K. Ben Slimene (0-16), M. Ben Cheikh (0-3), M. Ben Othmen Miladi (0-11), W. Ben Tara (0-14), A. Bouguerra (0-1), A. Kadhi (0-15), E. Karamosli (0-2), S. Mbareki (0-12), I. Moalla (0-18); Scorer-W. Ben Tara (21-69).

Referees_Juraj Mokry, Slovakia. Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

