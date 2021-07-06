AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 29 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (13)
|14
|4
|167
|1
|1
|2
|2. Seattle (1)
|14
|4
|155
|2
|1
|2
|3. Connecticut
|12
|6
|137
|3
|3
|4
|4. Chicago
|10
|9
|124
|3
|3
|6
|5. Minnesota
|9
|7
|114
|4
|4
|6
|6. Dallas
|9
|10
|93
|5
|5
|7
|8. Phoenix
|7
|9
|70
|6
|6
|9
|9. Washington
|7
|10
|56
|8
|8
|10
|10. Atlanta
|6
|11
|39
|9
|9
|11
|11. Los Angeles
|6
|11
|30
|10
|10
|12
|12. Indiana
|2
|16
|15
|11
|11
|12
