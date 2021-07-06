Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 6:23 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 29 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (13) 14 4 167 1 1 2
2. Seattle (1) 14 4 155 2 1 2
3. Connecticut 12 6 137 3 3 4
4. Chicago 10 9 124 3 3 6
5. Minnesota 9 7 114 4 4 6
6. Dallas 9 10 93 5 5 7
7. Minnesota 10 9 90 5 5 8
8. Phoenix 7 9 70 6 6 9
9. Washington 7 10 56 8 8 10
10. Atlanta 6 11 39 9 9 11
11. Los Angeles 6 11 30 10 10 12
12. Indiana 2 16 15 11 11 12

