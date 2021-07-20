Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Andy Pettitte’s son agrees to terms with Jeter’s Marlins

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 5:17 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Left-hander Jared Pettitte, son of three-time All-Star lefty Andy Pettitte, agreed to terms with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte were New York Yankees teammates for 15 seasons.

The younger Pettitte pitched for Dallas Baptist University this year and had a 5.81 ERA in 13 games. He helped lead his Houston high school team — coached by former major leaguer Lance Berkman — to a state title in 2016, when he had a 12-1 record and a 1.20 ERA.

