Amid virus distractions, B&I Lions beat Sharks 54-7

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The British and Irish Lions came through a major coronavirus-related distraction, and last-minute changes to their lineup because of COVID-19 protocols, to beat the Sharks 54-7 in their second game on tour in South Africa on Wednesday.

South African-born wing Duhan van der Merwe and Josh Adams, who filled in at fullback, both scored hat tricks.

The game was in doubt up to an hour before kickoff after a Lions player and a member of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus earlier Wednesday, leading to eight other players being put in isolation as close contacts.

The Lions were forced to make four late changes to their backline and only had one spare backline player, Finn Russell, on the bench.

“We only found out 15 minutes before we left the hotel that the game was actually going to go ahead,” said Irish lock Iain Henderson, Lions captain for the night. “So for the guys to get down here, have limited time to warm up, pull their boots on and do the job, really proud of them.”

The Lions responded to the uncertainty with eight tries for a second straight victory on the tour. They also passed 50 points for the second time.

Owen Farrell was drafted in at flyhalf in place of Dan Biggar and he controlled the first half as the Lions opened a 26-0 lead at the break at Ellis Park.

Adams, normally a wing and playing out of position at fullback in another late change, crossed in the third minute. Van der Merwe had his first try in the sixth minute.

Van der Merwe scored again and center Bundee Aki barged over from close range in a consummate performance from the touring team in the first 40.

Louis Rees-Zammit, another player not initially due to play, ran in a try in the second half as the Lions’ wide players proved deadly. Van der Merwe completed his hat trick with five minutes to go.

Adams collected his third at the end, taking his personal tally to eight tries in three games for the Lions after scoring in the pre-tour warmup against Japan, and running in four against the Johannesburg-based Lions in the tour opener. The British and Irish Lions won that game 56-14.

The Sharks’ only try came through flanker James Venter.

The British and Irish Lions now face more uncertainty because of the virus. Their game against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday has been postponed after yet another outbreak in the home squad.

It’s also uncertain if the tour game next Wednesday against a South Africa A team in Cape Town will go ahead. The Lions have at least nine players in isolation because of the virus, while South Africa announced 12 new positive virus tests among its players and backroom staff this week.

That forced the Springboks to cancel a second warmup test against Georgia on Friday night. It also affects the South Africa A vs. Lions game because the hosts will draw its players from the Springboks squad.

