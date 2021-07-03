Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
American Sebastian Soto loaned to Porto by Norwich City

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 10:31 PM

American forward Sebastian Soto was loaned to Porto for the 2021-22 season by Norwich City of England’s Premier League.

The 20-year-old from Carlsbad, California, will be part of Porto B in the Portuguese second tier, Norwich said Saturday.

Soto transferred to Norwich from Hannover last summer and spent the first half of the season on loan to Telstar in the Dutch second tier, scoring seven goals in 12 league matches,. He made three appearances in the second half of the season for Norwich’s under-23 team.

Soto scored twice in his U.S. national team debut, an exhibition against Panama in November.

