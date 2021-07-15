Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
American midfielder Tessmann transfers to promoted Venezia

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 4:28 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — American midfielder Tanner Tessmann transferred to Italy’s newly promoted Venezia from Dallas on Thursday.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Tessmann made his professional debut with North Texas on April 27, 2019, signed with Dallas as a homegrown player on Feb. 27, 2020, and played his first Major League Soccer match two days later. He made 28 appearances for Dallas.

The 19-year-old made his U.S. national team debut on Jan. 31 against Trinidad and Tobago.

Venezia is in Serie A for the first time since 2001-02.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

