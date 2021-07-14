Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » American Grace Min rallies…

American Grace Min rallies to make Prague Open quarters

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 2:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — Grace Min came from a set down to eliminate seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday and advance to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open.

The American player will next meet Xinyu Wang or Conny Perrin.

Eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova knocked out American qualifier Asia Muhammad 6-3, 6-4 and now faces Viktoria Kuzmova who defeated fellow Slovak Rebecca Sramkova 6-4, 7-5.

The encounter between fifth-seeded Katerina Siniakova and fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova was interrupted by rain. Siniakova was leading 2-6, 7-6 (3), 5-3 and the game will resume on Thursday.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up