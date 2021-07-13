Coronavirus News: US cases rising again | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | Gov. Northam provides relief to Va. businesses | How many vaccinated in DMV?
American goalkeeper Horvath signs with Nottingham Forest

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 7:51 PM

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath agreed Tuesday to a three-year contract with Nottingham Forest of the second-tier English League Championship.

The 26-year-old from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, had spent the past 4 1/2 seasons with Club Brugge in Belgium after playing for Norway’s Molde from 2013 through the first half of the 2016-17 season.

Horvath has made seven appearances for the United States. He took over for an injured Zack Steffen during last month’s CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico in Denver and saved Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in the 124th minute as the Americans won 3-2.

