Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Alaba says he’s honored…

Alaba says he’s honored to take over Ramos’ jersey at Madrid

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 11:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — New Real Madrid signing David Alaba said Wednesday it will be an “honor” to wear Sergio Ramos’ No. 4 jersey at the Spanish club.

Alaba was officially introduced by Madrid after reaching an agreement with the club in May.

“(Ramos has) been here for a decade and became a leader wearing this number,” Alaba said. “That’s a big motivation for me and I want to represent it and honor it. I’ve said that on a few occasions. But I want to repeat that I am not here to compare myself with others. I want to show my strengths and continue to be David Alaba.”

Ramos bid farewell to Madrid last month after spending 16 years at the club. He said he wanted to stay but the club preferred not to renew his contract. He will be playing with Paris Saint-Germain.

Alaba joined Madrid from Bayern Munich, where he played 431 games in 13 years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD trying to balance changes to sexual assault prosecution without giving up large UCMJ authority

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

Spare parts an opportunity for Pentagon to spend more efficiently

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up