2021 Home Run Derby Results

At Coors Field, Denver Monday First Round Tot Long ET Juan Soto (8), Washington 22 417 :00 Juan Soto, 1st…

At Coors Field, Denver Monday First Round Tot Long ET Juan Soto (8), Washington 22 417 :00 Juan Soto, 1st Swingoff 6 Juan Soto, 2nd Swingoff 3

def.

Shohei Ohtani (1), LA Angels 22 452 :30 Shohei Ohtani, 1st Swingoff 6 Shohei Ohtani, 2nd Swingoff 0

Trevor Story (7), Colorado 20 518 :30

def.

Joey Gallo (2), Texas 19 494 :30

Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore 24 496 :30

def.

Matt Olson (3), Oakland 23 495 :30

Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets 35 514 :30

def.

Salvador Perez (4), Kansas City 28 491 :00

Semifinals Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore 13 475 :00

def.

Trevor Story (7), Colorado 12 477 :00

Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets 16 498 :00

def.

Juan Soto (8), Washington 15 481 :30

Finals Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets 23 509 :00

def.

Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore 22 490 :30

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.