Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » 2021 Home Run Derby Results

2021 Home Run Derby Results

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Coors Field, Denver
Monday
First Round Tot Long ET
Juan Soto (8), Washington 22 417 :00
Juan Soto, 1st Swingoff 6
Juan Soto, 2nd Swingoff 3

def.

Shohei Ohtani (1), LA Angels 22 452 :30
Shohei Ohtani, 1st Swingoff 6
Shohei Ohtani, 2nd Swingoff 0
Trevor Story (7), Colorado 20 518 :30

def.

Joey Gallo (2), Texas 19 494 :30
Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore 24 496 :30

def.

Matt Olson (3), Oakland 23 495 :30
Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets 35 514 :30

def.

Salvador Perez (4), Kansas City 28 491 :00
Semifinals
Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore 13 475 :00

def.

Trevor Story (7), Colorado 12 477 :00
Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets 16 498 :00

def.

Juan Soto (8), Washington 15 481 :30
Finals
Pete Alonso (5), NY Mets 23 509 :00

def.

Trey Mancini (6), Baltimore 22 490 :30

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA piloting mobile security tools under shared services program

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

USPS, DoJ attorneys ask court to throw out delivery vehicle bid protest

GSA sells over $1 million in cryptocurrency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up