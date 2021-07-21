2021 Baseball First-Round Signing Bonuses

The signing bonuses for the first-round selections in the 2021 baseball amateur draft: 1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Henry Davis, C, Louisville,…

The signing bonuses for the first-round selections in the 2021 baseball amateur draft:

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Henry Davis, C, Louisville, $6.5 million

2. Texas Rangers, Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt.

3. Detroit Tigers, Jackson Jobe, RHP, Heritage Hall School, Okla.

4. Boston Red Sox, Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake H.S., Calif.

5. Baltimore Orioles, Colton Cowser, OF, Sam Houston St., $4.9 million

6. Arizona Diamondbacks, Jordan Lawiar, SS, Jesuit College Prep, Texas.

7. Kansas City Royals, Frank Mozzicato, LHP, East Catholic H.S., Conn., $3,547,500

8. Colorado Rockies, Benny Montgomery, OF, Red Land H.S., Lewisberry, Pa., $5 million

9. Los Angeles Angels, Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami (Ohio), $3,847,500

10. New York Mets, Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt.

11. Washington Nationals, Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow H.S., Ga.

12. Seattle Mariners, Harry Ford, North Cobb H.S., Ga.

13. Philadelphia Phillies, Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy, Fla., $3.9 million

14. San Francisco Giants, Will Bednar, RHP, Mississippi St.

15. Milwaukee Brewers, Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College, $4 million

16. Miami Marlins, Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest H.S., N.C.

17. Cincinnati Reds, Matt McLain, SS, UCLA.

18. St. Louis Cardinals, Michael McGreevy, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, $2.75 million

19. Toronto Blue Jays, Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Mississippi, $3,247,500

20. New York Yankees, Trey Sweeney, SS, E. Illinois, $3 million

21. Chicago Cubs, Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas St., $3,132,300

22. Chicago White Sox, Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge H.S., Ind., $3,027,000

23. Cleveland Indians, Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina.

24. Atlanta Braves, Ryan Cusick, RHP, Wake Forest, $2.4 million

25. Oakland Athletics, Max Muncy, SS, Thousand Oaks H.S., Calif., $2.85 million

26. Minnesota Twins, Chase Petty, RHP, Mainland Regional H.S., N.J.

27. San Diego Padres, Jackson Merrill, SS, Severna Park H.S., Md., $1.8 million

28. Tampa Bay Rays, Carson Williams, SS, Torrey Pines H.S., Calif., $2,347,500

29. Los Angeles Dodgers, Maddux Bruns, LHP, UMS Wright H.S., Ala.

