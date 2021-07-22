2021-22 New Jersey Devils Schedule

|Times to be announced
Oct. 15 Chicago
Oct. 19 Seattle
Oct. 21 Washington
Oct. 23 Buffalo
Oct. 26 Calgary
Oct. 30 at Pittsburgh
Oct. 31 Columbus
Nov. 2 at Anaheim
Nov. 5 at Los Angeles
Nov. 6 at San Jose
Nov. 9 Florida
Nov. 11 N.Y. Islanders
Nov. 13 Boston
Nov. 14 at N.Y. Rangers
Nov. 16 Ottawa
Nov. 18 at Florida
Nov. 20 at Tampa Bay
Nov. 24 Minnesota
Nov. 26 at Nashville
Nov. 28 Philadelphia
Nov. 30 San Jose
Dec. 2 at Minnesota
Dec. 3 at Winnipeg
Dec. 8 Philadelphia
Dec. 10 Nashville
Dec. 11 at N.Y. Islanders
Dec. 14 at Philadelphia
Dec. 16 Vegas
Dec. 18 at Detroit
Dec. 19 Pittsburgh
Dec. 21 at Pittsburgh
Dec. 23 Montreal
Dec. 27 at St. Louis
Dec. 29 at Buffalo
Dec. 31 Edmonton
Jan. 2 at Washington
Jan. 4 at Boston
Jan. 6 Columbus
Jan. 8 at Columbus
Jan. 10 Tampa Bay
Jan. 13 at N.Y. Islanders
Jan. 15 at Montreal
Jan. 17 at Toronto
Jan. 19 Arizona
Jan. 22 Carolina
Jan. 23 Los Angeles
Jan. 25 Dallas
Jan. 27 at Tampa Bay
Jan. 29 at Carolina
Feb. 1 Toronto
Feb. 24 Pittsburgh
Feb. 25 at Chicago
Feb. 28 Vancouver
March 1 at Columbus
March 4 at N.Y. Rangers
March 6 St. Louis
March 8 Colorado
March 10 Winnipeg
March 12 Anaheim
March 15 at Vancouver
March 16 at Calgary
March 19 at Edmonton
March 22 N.Y. Rangers
March 23 at Toronto
March 26 at Washington
March 27 Montreal
March 31 at Boston
April 2 Florida
April 3 N.Y. Islanders
April 5 N.Y. Rangers
April 7 at Ottawa
April 9 at Dallas
April 12 at Arizona
April 14 at Colorado
April 16 at Seattle
April 18 at Vegas
April 21 Buffalo
April 23 Carolina
April 24 Detroit
April 26 at Ottawa
April 28 at Carolina
April 29 Detroit
