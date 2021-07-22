2021-22 N.Y. Rangers Schedule The Associated Press

Times to be announced Oct. 13 at Washington Oct. 14 Dallas Oct. 16 at Montreal Oct. 18 at Toronto Oct. 21 at Nashville Oct. 23 at Ottawa Oct. 25 Calgary Oct. 29 Columbus Oct. 31 at Seattle Nov. 2 at Vancouver Nov. 5 at Edmonton Nov. 6 at Calgary Nov. 8 Florida Nov. 13 at Columbus Nov. 14 New Jersey Nov. 16 Montreal Nov. 18 at Toronto Nov. 20 at Ottawa Nov. 21 Buffalo Nov. 24 at N.Y. Islanders Nov. 26 at Boston Nov. 28 N.Y. Islanders Dec. 1 Philadelphia Dec. 3 San Jose Dec. 4 Chicago Dec. 7 at Chicago Dec. 8 Colorado Dec. 10 at Buffalo Dec. 12 Nashville Dec. 14 at Colorado Dec. 15 at Arizona Dec. 17 Vegas Dec. 22 Montreal Dec. 27 Detroit Dec. 29 at Florida Dec. 31 at Tampa Bay Jan. 2 Tampa Bay Jan. 3 Edmonton Jan. 6 at Vegas Jan. 8 at Anaheim Jan. 10 at Los Angeles Jan. 13 at San Jose Jan. 15 at Philadelphia Jan. 19 Toronto Jan. 21 at Carolina Jan. 22 Arizona Jan. 24 Los Angeles Jan. 27 at Columbus Jan. 28 Minnesota Jan. 30 Seattle Feb. 1 Florida Feb. 24 Washington Feb. 26 at Pittsburgh Feb. 27 Vancouver March 2 St. Louis March 4 New Jersey March 6 at Winnipeg March 8 at Minnesota March 10 at St. Louis March 12 at Dallas March 15 Anaheim March 19 at Tampa Bay March 20 at Carolina March 22 at New Jersey March 25 Pittsburgh March 27 Buffalo March 29 at Pittsburgh March 30 at Detroit April 1 N.Y. Islanders April 3 Philadelphia April 5 at New Jersey April 7 Pittsburgh April 9 Ottawa April 12 Carolina April 13 at Philadelphia April 16 Detroit April 19 Winnipeg April 21 at N.Y. Islanders April 23 at Boston April 24 Boston April 26 Carolina April 29 Washington Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.