2021-22 N.Y. Rangers Schedule

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 10:54 PM

Times to be announced

Oct. 13 at Washington

Oct. 14 Dallas

Oct. 16 at Montreal

Oct. 18 at Toronto

Oct. 21 at Nashville

Oct. 23 at Ottawa

Oct. 25 Calgary

Oct. 29 Columbus

Oct. 31 at Seattle

Nov. 2 at Vancouver

Nov. 5 at Edmonton

Nov. 6 at Calgary

Nov. 8 Florida

Nov. 13 at Columbus

Nov. 14 New Jersey

Nov. 16 Montreal

Nov. 18 at Toronto

Nov. 20 at Ottawa

Nov. 21 Buffalo

Nov. 24 at N.Y. Islanders

Nov. 26 at Boston

Nov. 28 N.Y. Islanders

Dec. 1 Philadelphia

Dec. 3 San Jose

Dec. 4 Chicago

Dec. 7 at Chicago

Dec. 8 Colorado

Dec. 10 at Buffalo

Dec. 12 Nashville

Dec. 14 at Colorado

Dec. 15 at Arizona

Dec. 17 Vegas

Dec. 22 Montreal

Dec. 27 Detroit

Dec. 29 at Florida

Dec. 31 at Tampa Bay

Jan. 2 Tampa Bay

Jan. 3 Edmonton

Jan. 6 at Vegas

Jan. 8 at Anaheim

Jan. 10 at Los Angeles

Jan. 13 at San Jose

Jan. 15 at Philadelphia

Jan. 19 Toronto

Jan. 21 at Carolina

Jan. 22 Arizona

Jan. 24 Los Angeles

Jan. 27 at Columbus

Jan. 28 Minnesota

Jan. 30 Seattle

Feb. 1 Florida

Feb. 24 Washington

Feb. 26 at Pittsburgh

Feb. 27 Vancouver

March 2 St. Louis

March 4 New Jersey

March 6 at Winnipeg

March 8 at Minnesota

March 10 at St. Louis

March 12 at Dallas

March 15 Anaheim

March 19 at Tampa Bay

March 20 at Carolina

March 22 at New Jersey

March 25 Pittsburgh

March 27 Buffalo

March 29 at Pittsburgh

March 30 at Detroit

April 1 N.Y. Islanders

April 3 Philadelphia

April 5 at New Jersey

April 7 Pittsburgh

April 9 Ottawa

April 12 Carolina

April 13 at Philadelphia

April 16 Detroit

April 19 Winnipeg

April 21 at N.Y. Islanders

April 23 at Boston

April 24 Boston

April 26 Carolina

April 29 Washington

