2021-22 N.Y. Rangers Schedule

|Times to be announced
Oct. 13 at Washington
Oct. 14 Dallas
Oct. 16 at Montreal
Oct. 18 at Toronto
Oct. 21 at Nashville
Oct. 23 at Ottawa
Oct. 25 Calgary
Oct. 29 Columbus
Oct. 31 at Seattle
Nov. 2 at Vancouver
Nov. 5 at Edmonton
Nov. 6 at Calgary
Nov. 8 Florida
Nov. 13 at Columbus
Nov. 14 New Jersey
Nov. 16 Montreal
Nov. 18 at Toronto
Nov. 20 at Ottawa
Nov. 21 Buffalo
Nov. 24 at N.Y. Islanders
Nov. 26 at Boston
Nov. 28 N.Y. Islanders
Dec. 1 Philadelphia
Dec. 3 San Jose
Dec. 4 Chicago
Dec. 7 at Chicago
Dec. 8 Colorado
Dec. 10 at Buffalo
Dec. 12 Nashville
Dec. 14 at Colorado
Dec. 15 at Arizona
Dec. 17 Vegas
Dec. 22 Montreal
Dec. 27 Detroit
Dec. 29 at Florida
Dec. 31 at Tampa Bay
Jan. 2 Tampa Bay
Jan. 3 Edmonton
Jan. 6 at Vegas
Jan. 8 at Anaheim
Jan. 10 at Los Angeles
Jan. 13 at San Jose
Jan. 15 at Philadelphia
Jan. 19 Toronto
Jan. 21 at Carolina
Jan. 22 Arizona
Jan. 24 Los Angeles
Jan. 27 at Columbus
Jan. 28 Minnesota
Jan. 30 Seattle
Feb. 1 Florida
Feb. 24 Washington
Feb. 26 at Pittsburgh
Feb. 27 Vancouver
March 2 St. Louis
March 4 New Jersey
March 6 at Winnipeg
March 8 at Minnesota
March 10 at St. Louis
March 12 at Dallas
March 15 Anaheim
March 19 at Tampa Bay
March 20 at Carolina
March 22 at New Jersey
March 25 Pittsburgh
March 27 Buffalo
March 29 at Pittsburgh
March 30 at Detroit
April 1 N.Y. Islanders
April 3 Philadelphia
April 5 at New Jersey
April 7 Pittsburgh
April 9 Ottawa
April 12 Carolina
April 13 at Philadelphia
April 16 Detroit
April 19 Winnipeg
April 21 at N.Y. Islanders
April 23 at Boston
April 24 Boston
April 26 Carolina
April 29 Washington
