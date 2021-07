2021-22 Los Angeles Kings Schedule The Associated Press

Times to be announced Oct. 14 Vegas Oct. 16 Minnesota Oct. 19 at Nashville Oct. 22 at Dallas Oct. 23 at St. Louis Oct. 25 at St. Louis Oct. 28 Winnipeg Oct. 30 Montreal Oct. 31 Buffalo Nov. 3 St. Louis Nov. 5 New Jersey Nov. 8 at Toronto Nov. 9 at Montreal Nov. 11 at Ottawa Nov. 13 at Winnipeg Nov. 17 Washington Nov. 20 Carolina Nov. 21 Arizona Nov. 24 Toronto Nov. 27 Ottawa Nov. 30 Anaheim Dec. 2 Calgary Dec. 5 at Edmonton Dec. 6 at Vancouver Dec. 9 Dallas Dec. 11 Minnesota Dec. 14 at Tampa Bay Dec. 16 at Florida Dec. 18 at Carolina Dec. 19 at Washington Dec. 22 Edmonton Dec. 23 at Vegas Dec. 27 at Arizona Dec. 28 Vegas Dec. 30 Vancouver Jan. 1 Philadelphia Jan. 6 Nashville Jan. 8 Detroit Jan. 10 N.Y. Rangers Jan. 13 Pittsburgh Jan. 15 at Seattle Jan. 17 at San Jose Jan. 18 Tampa Bay Jan. 20 Colorado Jan. 23 at New Jersey Jan. 24 at N.Y. Rangers Jan. 27 at N.Y. Islanders Jan. 29 at Philadelphia Jan. 30 at Pittsburgh Feb. 2 at Detroit Feb. 23 at Arizona Feb. 25 at Anaheim Feb. 26 N.Y. Islanders Feb. 28 Boston March 2 at Dallas March 4 at Columbus March 6 at Buffalo March 7 at Boston March 10 San Jose March 12 at San Jose March 13 Florida March 15 Colorado March 17 San Jose March 19 at Vegas March 22 Nashville March 24 Chicago March 26 Seattle March 28 Seattle March 30 at Edmonton March 31 at Calgary April 2 at Winnipeg April 4 Calgary April 7 Edmonton April 9 at Minnesota April 13 at Colorado April 14 at Chicago April 16 Columbus April 19 at Anaheim April 21 Chicago April 23 Anaheim April 27 at Seattle April 29 at Vancouver Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.