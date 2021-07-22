Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
2021-22 Calgary Flames Schedule

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 10:59 PM

Times to be announced

Oct. 16 at Edmonton

Oct. 18 Anaheim

Oct. 21 at Detroit

Oct. 23 at Washington

Oct. 25 at N.Y. Rangers

Oct. 26 at New Jersey

Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh

Oct. 30 Philadelphia

Nov. 2 Nashville

Nov. 4 Dallas

Nov. 6 N.Y. Rangers

Nov. 9 San Jose

Nov. 11 at Montreal

Nov. 12 at Toronto

Nov. 14 at Ottawa

Nov. 16 at Philadelphia

Nov. 18 at Buffalo

Nov. 20 at N.Y. Islanders

Nov. 21 at Boston

Nov. 23 Chicago

Nov. 27 Winnipeg

Nov. 29 Pittsburgh

Dec. 2 at Los Angeles

Dec. 3 at Anaheim

Dec. 5 at Vegas

Dec. 7 at San Jose

Dec. 9 Carolina

Dec. 11 Boston

Dec. 13 at Chicago

Dec. 14 at Nashville

Dec. 16 Toronto

Dec. 18 Columbus

Dec. 21 Anaheim

Dec. 23 Seattle

Dec. 27 Edmonton

Dec. 30 at Seattle

Dec. 31 Winnipeg

Jan. 2 at Chicago

Jan. 4 at Florida

Jan. 6 at Tampa Bay

Jan. 7 at Carolina

Jan. 11 N.Y. Islanders

Jan. 13 Ottawa

Jan. 15 Vegas

Jan. 18 Florida

Jan. 22 at Edmonton

Jan. 24 St. Louis

Jan. 26 at Columbus

Jan. 27 at St. Louis

Jan. 29 Vancouver

Feb. 1 at Dallas

Feb. 2 at Arizona

Feb. 24 at Vancouver

Feb. 26 Minnesota

March 1 at Minnesota

March 3 Montreal

March 5 at Colorado

March 8 Washington

March 10 Tampa Bay

March 12 Detroit

March 13 at Colorado

March 16 New Jersey

March 18 Buffalo

March 19 at Vancouver

March 22 San Jose

March 25 Arizona

March 26 Edmonton

March 29 Colorado

March 31 Los Angeles

April 2 St. Louis

April 4 at Los Angeles

April 6 at Anaheim

April 7 at San Jose

April 9 at Seattle

April 12 Seattle

April 14 Vegas

April 16 Arizona

April 21 Dallas

April 23 Vancouver

April 26 at Nashville

April 28 at Minnesota

April 29 at Winnipeg

