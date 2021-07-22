2021-22 Calgary Flames Schedule The Associated Press

Times to be announced Oct. 16 at Edmonton Oct. 18 Anaheim Oct. 21 at Detroit Oct. 23 at Washington Oct. 25 at N.Y. Rangers Oct. 26 at New Jersey Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Oct. 30 Philadelphia Nov. 2 Nashville Nov. 4 Dallas Nov. 6 N.Y. Rangers Nov. 9 San Jose Nov. 11 at Montreal Nov. 12 at Toronto Nov. 14 at Ottawa Nov. 16 at Philadelphia Nov. 18 at Buffalo Nov. 20 at N.Y. Islanders Nov. 21 at Boston Nov. 23 Chicago Nov. 27 Winnipeg Nov. 29 Pittsburgh Dec. 2 at Los Angeles Dec. 3 at Anaheim Dec. 5 at Vegas Dec. 7 at San Jose Dec. 9 Carolina Dec. 11 Boston Dec. 13 at Chicago Dec. 14 at Nashville Dec. 16 Toronto Dec. 18 Columbus Dec. 21 Anaheim Dec. 23 Seattle Dec. 27 Edmonton Dec. 30 at Seattle Dec. 31 Winnipeg Jan. 2 at Chicago Jan. 4 at Florida Jan. 6 at Tampa Bay Jan. 7 at Carolina Jan. 11 N.Y. Islanders Jan. 13 Ottawa Jan. 15 Vegas Jan. 18 Florida Jan. 22 at Edmonton Jan. 24 St. Louis Jan. 26 at Columbus Jan. 27 at St. Louis Jan. 29 Vancouver Feb. 1 at Dallas Feb. 2 at Arizona Feb. 24 at Vancouver Feb. 26 Minnesota March 1 at Minnesota March 3 Montreal March 5 at Colorado March 8 Washington March 10 Tampa Bay March 12 Detroit March 13 at Colorado March 16 New Jersey March 18 Buffalo March 19 at Vancouver March 22 San Jose March 25 Arizona March 26 Edmonton March 29 Colorado March 31 Los Angeles April 2 St. Louis April 4 at Los Angeles April 6 at Anaheim April 7 at San Jose April 9 at Seattle April 12 Seattle April 14 Vegas April 16 Arizona April 21 Dallas April 23 Vancouver April 26 at Nashville April 28 at Minnesota April 29 at Winnipeg Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.