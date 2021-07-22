2021-22 Buffalo Sabres Schedule

|Times to be announced
Oct. 14 Montreal
Oct. 16 Arizona
Oct. 19 Vancouver
Oct. 22 Boston
Oct. 23 at New Jersey
Oct. 25 Tampa Bay
Oct. 28 at Anaheim
Oct. 31 at Los Angeles
Nov. 2 at San Jose
Nov. 4 at Seattle
Nov. 6 Detroit
Nov. 8 at Washington
Nov. 12 Edmonton
Nov. 13 Toronto
Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh
Nov. 18 Calgary
Nov. 21 at N.Y. Rangers
Nov. 22 Columbus
Nov. 24 Boston
Nov. 26 Montreal
Nov. 27 at Detroit
Nov. 29 Seattle
Dec. 2 at Florida
Dec. 4 at Carolina
Dec. 7 Anaheim
Dec. 10 N.Y. Rangers
Dec. 11 Washington
Dec. 14 at Winnipeg
Dec. 16 at Minnesota
Dec. 17 at Pittsburgh
Dec. 20 Columbus
Dec. 22 Colorado
Dec. 23 at Columbus
Dec. 27 N.Y. Islanders
Dec. 29 New Jersey
Dec. 30 at N.Y. Islanders
Jan. 1 at Boston
Jan. 6 San Jose
Jan. 8 at Montreal
Jan. 11 Tampa Bay
Jan. 13 at Nashville
Jan. 15 at Detroit
Jan. 17 Detroit
Jan. 18 at Ottawa
Jan. 20 Dallas
Jan. 22 Philadelphia
Jan. 25 at Ottawa
Jan. 29 at Arizona
Jan. 30 at Colorado
Feb. 1 at Vegas
Feb. 25 at St. Louis
Feb. 27 at Dallas
March 2 at Toronto
March 4 Minnesota
March 6 Los Angeles
March 7 Florida
March 10 Vegas
March 13 Toronto
March 17 at Edmonton
March 18 at Calgary
March 20 at Vancouver
March 23 Pittsburgh
March 25 Washington
March 27 at N.Y. Rangers
March 28 at Chicago
March 30 Winnipeg
April 1 Nashville
April 3 Florida
April 5 Carolina
April 7 at Carolina
April 8 at Florida
April 10 at Tampa Bay
April 12 at Toronto
April 14 St. Louis
April 16 Philadelphia
April 17 at Philadelphia
April 20 Ottawa
April 21 at New Jersey
April 23 N.Y. Islanders
April 26 at Montreal
April 28 at Boston
April 29 Chicago
