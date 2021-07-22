Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
2021-22 Buffalo Sabres Schedule

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 10:52 PM

Times to be announced

Oct. 14 Montreal

Oct. 16 Arizona

Oct. 19 Vancouver

Oct. 22 Boston

Oct. 23 at New Jersey

Oct. 25 Tampa Bay

Oct. 28 at Anaheim

Oct. 31 at Los Angeles

Nov. 2 at San Jose

Nov. 4 at Seattle

Nov. 6 Detroit

Nov. 8 at Washington

Nov. 12 Edmonton

Nov. 13 Toronto

Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh

Nov. 18 Calgary

Nov. 21 at N.Y. Rangers

Nov. 22 Columbus

Nov. 24 Boston

Nov. 26 Montreal

Nov. 27 at Detroit

Nov. 29 Seattle

Dec. 2 at Florida

Dec. 4 at Carolina

Dec. 7 Anaheim

Dec. 10 N.Y. Rangers

Dec. 11 Washington

Dec. 14 at Winnipeg

Dec. 16 at Minnesota

Dec. 17 at Pittsburgh

Dec. 20 Columbus

Dec. 22 Colorado

Dec. 23 at Columbus

Dec. 27 N.Y. Islanders

Dec. 29 New Jersey

Dec. 30 at N.Y. Islanders

Jan. 1 at Boston

Jan. 6 San Jose

Jan. 8 at Montreal

Jan. 11 Tampa Bay

Jan. 13 at Nashville

Jan. 15 at Detroit

Jan. 17 Detroit

Jan. 18 at Ottawa

Jan. 20 Dallas

Jan. 22 Philadelphia

Jan. 25 at Ottawa

Jan. 29 at Arizona

Jan. 30 at Colorado

Feb. 1 at Vegas

Feb. 25 at St. Louis

Feb. 27 at Dallas

March 2 at Toronto

March 4 Minnesota

March 6 Los Angeles

March 7 Florida

March 10 Vegas

March 13 Toronto

March 17 at Edmonton

March 18 at Calgary

March 20 at Vancouver

March 23 Pittsburgh

March 25 Washington

March 27 at N.Y. Rangers

March 28 at Chicago

March 30 Winnipeg

April 1 Nashville

April 3 Florida

April 5 Carolina

April 7 at Carolina

April 8 at Florida

April 10 at Tampa Bay

April 12 at Toronto

April 14 St. Louis

April 16 Philadelphia

April 17 at Philadelphia

April 20 Ottawa

April 21 at New Jersey

April 23 N.Y. Islanders

April 26 at Montreal

April 28 at Boston

April 29 Chicago

