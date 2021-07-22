2021-22 Boston Bruins Schedule

|Times to be announced
Oct. 16 Dallas
Oct. 20 at Philadelphia
Oct. 22 at Buffalo
Oct. 24 San Jose
Oct. 27 at Florida
Oct. 28 at Carolina
Oct. 30 Florida
Nov. 4 Detroit
Nov. 6 at Toronto
Nov. 9 Ottawa
Nov. 11 Edmonton
Nov. 13 at New Jersey
Nov. 14 Montreal
Nov. 20 at Philadelphia
Nov. 21 Calgary
Nov. 24 at Buffalo
Nov. 26 N.Y. Rangers
Nov. 28 Vancouver
Nov. 30 Detroit
Dec. 2 at Nashville
Dec. 4 Tampa Bay
Dec. 8 at Vancouver
Dec. 9 at Edmonton
Dec. 11 at Calgary
Dec. 14 Vegas
Dec. 16 at N.Y. Islanders
Dec. 18 at Montreal
Dec. 19 at Ottawa
Dec. 21 Carolina
Dec. 23 Colorado
Dec. 27 Pittsburgh
Dec. 29 at Ottawa
Jan. 1 Buffalo
Jan. 2 at Detroit
Jan. 4 New Jersey
Jan. 6 Minnesota
Jan. 8 at Tampa Bay
Jan. 10 at Washington
Jan. 12 at Montreal
Jan. 13 Philadelphia
Jan. 15 Nashville
Jan. 18 Carolina
Jan. 20 Washington
Jan. 22 Winnipeg
Jan. 24 Anaheim
Jan. 26 at Colorado
Jan. 28 at Arizona
Jan. 30 at Dallas
Feb. 1 Seattle
Feb. 24 at Seattle
Feb. 26 at San Jose
Feb. 28 at Los Angeles
March 1 at Anaheim
March 3 at Vegas
March 5 at Columbus
March 7 Los Angeles
March 10 Chicago
March 12 Arizona
March 15 at Chicago
March 16 at Minnesota
March 18 at Winnipeg
March 21 Montreal
March 22 at N.Y. Islanders
March 24 Tampa Bay
March 26 N.Y. Islanders
March 29 Toronto
March 31 New Jersey
April 2 Columbus
April 4 at Columbus
April 5 at Detroit
April 8 at Tampa Bay
April 10 at Washington
April 12 St. Louis
April 14 Ottawa
April 16 Pittsburgh
April 19 at St. Louis
April 21 at Pittsburgh
April 23 N.Y. Rangers
April 24 at N.Y. Rangers
April 26 Florida
April 28 Buffalo
April 29 at Toronto
