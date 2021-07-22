2021-22 Boston Bruins Schedule The Associated Press

Times to be announced Oct. 16 Dallas Oct. 20 at Philadelphia Oct. 22 at Buffalo Oct. 24 San Jose Oct. 27 at Florida Oct. 28 at Carolina Oct. 30 Florida Nov. 4 Detroit Nov. 6 at Toronto Nov. 9 Ottawa Nov. 11 Edmonton Nov. 13 at New Jersey Nov. 14 Montreal Nov. 20 at Philadelphia Nov. 21 Calgary Nov. 24 at Buffalo Nov. 26 N.Y. Rangers Nov. 28 Vancouver Nov. 30 Detroit Dec. 2 at Nashville Dec. 4 Tampa Bay Dec. 8 at Vancouver Dec. 9 at Edmonton Dec. 11 at Calgary Dec. 14 Vegas Dec. 16 at N.Y. Islanders Dec. 18 at Montreal Dec. 19 at Ottawa Dec. 21 Carolina Dec. 23 Colorado Dec. 27 Pittsburgh Dec. 29 at Ottawa Jan. 1 Buffalo Jan. 2 at Detroit Jan. 4 New Jersey Jan. 6 Minnesota Jan. 8 at Tampa Bay Jan. 10 at Washington Jan. 12 at Montreal Jan. 13 Philadelphia Jan. 15 Nashville Jan. 18 Carolina Jan. 20 Washington Jan. 22 Winnipeg Jan. 24 Anaheim Jan. 26 at Colorado Jan. 28 at Arizona Jan. 30 at Dallas Feb. 1 Seattle Feb. 24 at Seattle Feb. 26 at San Jose Feb. 28 at Los Angeles March 1 at Anaheim March 3 at Vegas March 5 at Columbus March 7 Los Angeles March 10 Chicago March 12 Arizona March 15 at Chicago March 16 at Minnesota March 18 at Winnipeg March 21 Montreal March 22 at N.Y. Islanders March 24 Tampa Bay March 26 N.Y. Islanders March 29 Toronto March 31 New Jersey April 2 Columbus April 4 at Columbus April 5 at Detroit April 8 at Tampa Bay April 10 at Washington April 12 St. Louis April 14 Ottawa April 16 Pittsburgh April 19 at St. Louis April 21 at Pittsburgh April 23 N.Y. Rangers April 24 at N.Y. Rangers April 26 Florida April 28 Buffalo April 29 at Toronto Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.