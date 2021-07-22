Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » 2021-22 Boston Bruins Schedule

2021-22 Boston Bruins Schedule

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 10:52 PM

Times to be announced

Oct. 16 Dallas

Oct. 20 at Philadelphia

Oct. 22 at Buffalo

Oct. 24 San Jose

Oct. 27 at Florida

Oct. 28 at Carolina

Oct. 30 Florida

Nov. 4 Detroit

Nov. 6 at Toronto

Nov. 9 Ottawa

Nov. 11 Edmonton

Nov. 13 at New Jersey

Nov. 14 Montreal

Nov. 20 at Philadelphia

Nov. 21 Calgary

Nov. 24 at Buffalo

Nov. 26 N.Y. Rangers

Nov. 28 Vancouver

Nov. 30 Detroit

Dec. 2 at Nashville

Dec. 4 Tampa Bay

Dec. 8 at Vancouver

Dec. 9 at Edmonton

Dec. 11 at Calgary

Dec. 14 Vegas

Dec. 16 at N.Y. Islanders

Dec. 18 at Montreal

Dec. 19 at Ottawa

Dec. 21 Carolina

Dec. 23 Colorado

Dec. 27 Pittsburgh

Dec. 29 at Ottawa

Jan. 1 Buffalo

Jan. 2 at Detroit

Jan. 4 New Jersey

Jan. 6 Minnesota

Jan. 8 at Tampa Bay

Jan. 10 at Washington

Jan. 12 at Montreal

Jan. 13 Philadelphia

Jan. 15 Nashville

Jan. 18 Carolina

Jan. 20 Washington

Jan. 22 Winnipeg

Jan. 24 Anaheim

Jan. 26 at Colorado

Jan. 28 at Arizona

Jan. 30 at Dallas

Feb. 1 Seattle

Feb. 24 at Seattle

Feb. 26 at San Jose

Feb. 28 at Los Angeles

March 1 at Anaheim

March 3 at Vegas

March 5 at Columbus

March 7 Los Angeles

March 10 Chicago

March 12 Arizona

March 15 at Chicago

March 16 at Minnesota

March 18 at Winnipeg

March 21 Montreal

March 22 at N.Y. Islanders

March 24 Tampa Bay

March 26 N.Y. Islanders

March 29 Toronto

March 31 New Jersey

April 2 Columbus

April 4 at Columbus

April 5 at Detroit

April 8 at Tampa Bay

April 10 at Washington

April 12 St. Louis

April 14 Ottawa

April 16 Pittsburgh

April 19 at St. Louis

April 21 at Pittsburgh

April 23 N.Y. Rangers

April 24 at N.Y. Rangers

April 26 Florida

April 28 Buffalo

April 29 at Toronto

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

