2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Synchronized Swimming Friday, July 30 Artistic Swimming Draw, 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 Duet Free Routine Preliminary, 6:30 a.m. Tuesday,…

Synchronized Swimming Friday, July 30

Artistic Swimming Draw, 11 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Duet Free Routine Preliminary, 6:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Duet Technical Routine, 6:30 a.m.

Artistic Swimming Draw 2, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Duet Free Routine Final, 6:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Team Technical Routine, 6:30 a.m.

Artistic Swimming Draw 3, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Team Free Routine, 6:30 a.m.

Table Tennis Wednesday, July 21

Table Tennis Draw, 5 a.m.

Friday, July 23

Men’s & Women’s Singles Preliminary Round, 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Round of 16, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round 1, 1:15 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round 2, 1 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Semifinals, 7 a.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round 3, 1:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match, 7 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Singles Quarterfinal, 9 p.m.

Men’s Singles Quarterfinal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Women’s Singles Semifinals, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Men’s Singles Semifinals, 2 a.m.

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, 7 a.m.

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match, 8 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, 7 a.m.

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match, 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16, 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals, 1:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Women’s Team Semifinal, 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Men’s Team Semifinal, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Women’s Team Gold Medal Team Match, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Men’s Team Gold Medal Team Match, 6:30 a.m.

Taekwondo Thursday, July 22

Taekwondo Draw, 1 a.m.

Friday, July 23

Women -49kg Round of 16, 9 p.m.

Men -58kg Round of 16, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Women -49kg Quarterfinal, 1 a.m.

Men -58kg Quarterfinal, 1:15 a.m.

Women -49kg Semifinal, 3 a.m.

Men -58kg Semifinal, 3:15 a.m.

Women -49kg Repechage, 6 a.m.

Men -58kg Repechage, 6:15 a.m.

Women -49kg Bronze Medal Contests, 7:30 a.m.

Men -58kg Bronze Medal Contests, 7:45 a.m.

Women -49kg Gold Medal Contest, 8:30 a.m.

Men -58kg Gold Medal Contest, 8:45 a.m.

Women -57kg Round of 16, 9 p.m.

Men -68kg Round of 16, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women -57kg Quarterfinal, 1 a.m.

Men -68kg Quarterfinal, 1:15 a.m.

Women -57kg Semifinal, 3 a.m.

Men -68kg Semifinal, 3:15 a.m.

Women -57kg Repechage, 6 a.m.

Men -68kg Repechage, 6:15 a.m.

Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests, 7:30 a.m.

Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests, 7:45 a.m.

Women -57kg Gold Medal Contest, 8:30 a.m.

Men -68kg Gold Medal Contest, 8:45 a.m.

Women -67kg Round of 16, 9 p.m.

Men -80kg Round of 16, 9:15 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Women -67kg Quarterfinal, 1 a.m.

Men -80kg Quarterfinal, 1:15 a.m.

Women -67kg Semifinal, 3 a.m.

Men -80kg Semifinal, 3:15 a.m.

Women -67kg Repechage, 6 a.m.

Men -80kg Repechage, 6:15 a.m.

Women -67kg Bronze Medal Contests, 7:30 a.m.

Men -80kg Bronze Medal Contests, 7:45 a.m.

Women -67kg Gold Medal Contest, 8:30 a.m.

Men -80kg Gold Medal Contest, 8:45 a.m.

Women +67kg Round of 16, 9 p.m.

Men +80kg Round of 16, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women +67kg Quarterfinal, 1 a.m.

Men +80kg Quarterfinal, 1:15 a.m.

Women +67kg Semifinal, 3 a.m.

Men +80kg Semifinal, 3:15 a.m.

Women +67kg Repechage, 6 a.m.

Men +80kg Repechage, 6:15 a.m.

Women +67kg Bronze Medal Contests, 7:30 a.m.

Men +80kg Bronze Medal Contests, 7:45 a.m.

Women +67kg Gold Medal Contest, 8:30 a.m.

Men +80kg Gold Medal Contest, 8:45 a.m.

Tennis Friday, July 23

Order of play available evening before, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 30 Saturday, July 31 Sunday, Aug. 1 Trampoline Friday, July 30

Women’s Qualification, midnight.

Women’s Final, 1:50 a.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s Qualification, midnight.

Men’s Final, 1:50 a.m.

Triathlon Friday, July 23

Triathlon Draw – Men, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Triathlon Draw – Women, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Men’s Individual, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Women’s Individual, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Triathlon Draw – Mixed, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Mixed Relay, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball Friday, July 23

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Italy vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs. Tunisia, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Russia vs. Argentina, 1:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. Venezuela, 3:25 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Poland vs. Iran, 6:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs. France, 8:45 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Russia vs. Italy, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs. Argentina, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Serbia vs. Dominican Rep., 1:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs. Turkey, 3:25 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. Kenya, 6:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Brazil vs. South Korea, 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Iran vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs. Russia, 10:05 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Poland vs. Italy, 1:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, France vs. Tunisia, 3:25 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. Canada, 6:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs. Argentina, 8:45 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Russia vs. Argentina, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs. United States, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. Serbia, 1:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Italy vs. Turkey, 3:25 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Brazil vs. Dominican Rep., 6:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, South Korea vs. Kenya, 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Canada vs. Iran, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs. Tunisia, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Argentina vs. France, 1:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Poland vs. Venezuela, 3:25 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. Italy, 6:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs. Russia, 8:45 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Italy vs. Argentina, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, South Korea vs. Dominican Rep., 10:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Serbia vs. Kenya, 1:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs. Russia, 3:25 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. Brazil, 6:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs. Turkey, 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Canada vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs. United States, 10:05 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. Poland, 1:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Argentina vs. Tunisia, 3:25 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Italy vs. Iran, 6:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Russia vs. France, 8:45 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Dominican Rep. vs. Kenya, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs. Russia, 10:05 p.m.

Satudray, July 31

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Argentina vs. Turkey, 1:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Serbia vs. Brazil, 3:25 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. South Korea, 6:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs. Italy, 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Poland vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs. France, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Russia vs. Tunisia, 1:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Italy vs. Venezuela, 3:25 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. Iran, 6:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs. Argentina, 8:45 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Serbia vs. South Korea, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs. Italy, 10:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Russia vs. Turkey, 1:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs. Argentina, 3:25 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. Dominican Rep., 6:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Brazil vs. Kenya, 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s Quarterfinals, midnight.

Men’s Quarterfinals, 4 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Women’s Quarterfinals, midnight.

Women’s Quarterfinals, 4 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals, 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Men’s Semifinals, midnight.

Men’s Semifinals, 8 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s Semifinals, midnight.

Women’s Semifinals, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 8:15 a.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 12:30 a.m.

Water Polo Saturday, July 24

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Japan vs. United States, 1 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Canada vs. Australia, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs. Spain, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, China vs. Russia, 6:50 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs. Italy, 9 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs. Greece, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday July 25

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs. Japan, 1 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs. Montenegro, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs. Spain, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs. Kazakhstan, 6:50 a.m.

Monday, July 26

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, United States vs. China, 1 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Russia vs. Hungary, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Australia vs. Netherlands, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Spain vs. Canada, 6:50 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs. United States, 9 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Montenegro vs. Spain, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Kazakhstan vs. Serbia, 1 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Italy vs. Greece, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Japan vs. Hungary, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs. Croatia, 6:50 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Hungary vs. United States, 1 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Canada vs. South Africa, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, China vs. Japan, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Netherlands vs. Spain, 6:50 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs. South Africa, 9 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Spain vs. Kazakhstan, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs. Italy, 1 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs. Montenegro, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Greece vs. Japan, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs. Australia, 6:50 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs. Netherlands, 1 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, United States vs. Russia, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Japan vs. Hungary, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Spain vs. Australia, 6:50 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Montenegro vs. Kazakhstan, 9 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs. Spain, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs. Hungary, 1 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs. Serbia, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Italy vs. Japan, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs. Greece, 6:50 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Hungary vs. China, 1 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Netherlands vs. Canada, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Russia vs. Japan, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Australia vs. South Africa, 6:50 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs. Italy, 9 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Greece vs. United States, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug 2

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs. Montenegro, 1 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Spain vs. Croatia, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Japan vs. South Africa, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs. Kazakhstan, 6:50 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Women’s Quarterfinal, 1 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 6:50 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Men’s Quarterfinal, 1 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 6:50 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Women’s Classification 5th-8th, 1 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Classification 5th-8th, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal, 6:50 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Men’s Classification 5th-8th, 1 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Classification 5th-8th, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 6:50 a.m.

Women’s Classification 7th-8th, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Classification 5th-6th, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Classification 7th-8th, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Classification 5th-6th, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 3:30 a.m.

