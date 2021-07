2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Field Hockey Friday, July 23 Men’s Pool A, Japan vs. Australia, 8:30 p.m. Men’s Pool B, Netherlands vs. Belgium, 10:45…

Field Hockey Friday, July 23

Men’s Pool A, Japan vs. Australia, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Pool B, Netherlands vs. Belgium, 10:45 p.m.

Men’s Pool A, New Zealand vs. India, 9 p.m.

Men’s Pool A, Argentina vs. Spain, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Men’s Pool B, Great Britain vs. South Africa, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs. India, 7:45 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Canada vs. Germany, 6 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs. South Africa, 8:15 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Great Britain vs. Germany, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Pool B, Japan vs. China, 10:45 p.m.

Women’s Pool B, Australia vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Women’s Pool B, New Zealand vs. Argentina, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Men’s Pool A, India vs. Australia, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Spain vs. New Zealand, 7:45 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Japan vs. Argentina, 6 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, South Africa vs. Netherlands, 8:15 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Germany vs. Belgium, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Pool B, Great Britain vs. Canada, 10:45 p.m.

Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs. Ireland, 9 p.m.

Women’s Pool B, Australia vs. China, 11:15 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Women’s Pool A, South Africa vs. Great Britain, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Japan vs. New Zealand, 7:45 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Argentina vs. Spain, 6 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Germany vs. India, 8:15 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Argentina vs. Australia, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Pool A, Japan vs. New Zealand, 10:45 p.m.

Men’s Pool A, India vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Men’s Pool B, Germany vs. Great Britain, 11:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Men’s Pool B, Belgium vs. South Africa, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Netherlands vs. Canada, 7:45 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs. South Africa, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Pool B, New Zealand vs. Spain, 10:45 p.m.

Women’s Pool A, Great Britain vs. India, 9 p.m.

Women’s Pool A, Germany vs. Ireland, 11:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Women’s Pool B, Japan vs. Australia, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Japan vs. Spain, 7:45 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Argentina vs. China, 6 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Australia vs. New Zealand, 8:15 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, India vs. Argentina, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Pool B, South Africa vs. Germany, 10:45 p.m.

Men’s Pool B, Belgium vs. Canada, 9 p.m.

Men’s Pool B, Netherlands vs. Great Britain, 11:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s Pool B, Spain vs. China, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Japan vs. Argentina, 7:45 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Great Britain vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, New Zealand vs. Australia, 8:15 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, South Africa vs. Germany, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs. India, 10:45 p.m.

Men’s Pool A, Australia vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Men’s Pool B, Canada vs. South Africa, 11:15 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s Pool A, Japan vs. India, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Germany vs. Netherlands, 7:45 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Argentina vs. New Zealand, 6 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Belgium vs. Great Britain, 8:15 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, China vs. New Zealand, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Pool B, Argentina vs. Australia, 10:45 p.m.

Women’s Pool B, Japan vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Women’s Pool A, India vs. South Africa, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Women’s Pool A, Germany vs. Netherlands, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs. Great Britain, 7:45 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Men’s Quarterfinal, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 8 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 11 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s Quarterfinal, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 8 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s Semifinal, 6 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Women’s Semifinal, 6 a.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 6 a.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 6 a.m.

Golf Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Bronze Medal Play-off, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Gold Medal Play-off, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Silver Medal Play-off, 2:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Gold Medal Play-off, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Bronze Medal Play-off, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Silver Medal Play-off, 2:30 a.m.

Handball Friday, July 23

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. Brazil, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, France vs. Argentina, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs. Bahrain, 1:15 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs. Spain, 3:15 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Portugal vs. Egypt, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Netherlands vs. Japan, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Russia vs. Brazil, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Montenegro vs. Angola, 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. South Korea, 3:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs. Sweden, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. France, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Brazil vs. France, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Argentina vs. Germany, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Egypt vs. Denmark, 1:15 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs. Norway, 3:15 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Bahrain vs. Portugal, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Japan vs. Sweden, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Japan vs. Montenegro, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Brazil vs. Hungary, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs. Russia, 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, South Korea vs. Netherlands, 3:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Angola vs. Norway, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs. Spain, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs. Bahrain, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs. Portugal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Japan vs. Egypt, 1:15 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. Argentina, 3:15 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Brazil vs. Spain, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, France vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Netherlands vs. Angola, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs. Brazil, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Japan vs. South Korea, 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Montenegro vs. Norway, 3:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. Russia, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs. France, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Argentina vs. Brazil, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Bahrain vs. Japan, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, France vs. Spain, 1:15 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs. Egypt, 3:15 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Portugal vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs. Norway, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Angola vs. Japan, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Montenegro vs. South Korea, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Russia vs. France, 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Brazil vs. Sweden, 3:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. Spain, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. Netherlands, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Portugal vs. Japan, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Egypt vs. Bahrain, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs. Argentina, 1:15 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. France, 3:15 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs. Brazil, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs. Sweden, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, South Korea vs. Angola, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs. Brazil, 10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs. Russia, 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. Sweden, 3:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Netherlands vs. Montenegro, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s Quarterfinal, 12:15 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 4 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 7:45 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Women’s Quarterfinal, 12:15 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 4 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 7:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Men’s Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 8 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 10 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 2 a.m.

