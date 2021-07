2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Badminton Thursday, July 8 Badminton Draw, 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 Friday, July 23 All events – Group Play Stage…

Badminton Thursday, July 8

Badminton Draw, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21 Friday, July 23

All events – Group Play Stage matches, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles – Group Play Stage matches, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles – Group Play Stage matches, 5 a.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s Singles Group Play Stage, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals, 4 a.m.

Men’s Singles Round of 16, Men’s Doubles QF, Women’s Doubles QF matches, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s Singles Round of 16, Women’s Singles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles SF matches, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match, 5 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal match, midnight.

Women’s Singles SF, Women’s Doubles Finals, Men’s Doubles Bronze medal match, 7:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Men’s Singles Semifinals, Women’s Singles Finals, Men’s Doubles Gold medal match, midnight.

Men’s Singles Finals matches, 7 a.m.

Baseball/Softball Tuesday, July 20

Softball Opening Round, Australia vs. Japan, 8 p.m.

Softball Opening Round, Italy vs. United States, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Softball Opening Round, Mexico vs. Canada, 2 a.m.

Softball Opening Round, United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Softball Opening Round, Mexico vs. Japan, 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Softball Opening Round, Italy vs. Australia, 2 a.m.

Friday, July 23

Softball Opening Round, Australia vs. Canada, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Softball Opening Round, United States vs. Mexico, 1:30 a.m.

Softball Opening Round, Japan vs. Italy, 7 a.m.

Softball Opening Round, Australia vs. United States, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Softball Opening Round, Canada vs. Japan, 1:30 a.m.

Softball Opening Round, Italy vs. Mexico, 7 a.m.

Softball Opening Round, Japan vs. United States, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Softball Opening Round, Canada vs. Italy, 1:30 a.m.

Softball Opening Round, Mexico vs. Australia, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Softball Bronze Medal Game, midnight.

Softball Gold Medal Game, 7 a.m.

Baseball Opening Round Group A, Dominican Rep. vs. Japan, 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Baseball Opening Round Group B, Israel vs. South Korea, 6 a.m.

Baseball Opening Round Group A, Mexico vs. Dominican Rep., 11 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Baseball Opening Round Group B, United States vs. Israel, 6 a.m.

Baseball Opening Round Group A, Japan vs. Mexico, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Baseball Opening Round Group B, South Korea vs. United States, 6 a.m.

Baseball Round 1, 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Baseball Round 1, 6 a.m.

Baseball Round 2, 11 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Baseball Round 2, 6 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Baseball Round 1 Repechage, 6 a.m.

Baseball Round 2 Repechage, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Baseball Semifinal, 6 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Baseball Semifinal, 6 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Baseball Bronze Medal Game, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Baseball Gold Medal Game, 6 a.m.

Basketball Saturday, July 24

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Iran vs. Czech Republic, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Germany vs. Italy, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Australia vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, France vs. United States, 8 a.m.

Monday, July 26

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Argentina vs. Slovenia, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Serbia vs. Canada, 4:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Japan vs. Spain, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, 27 July

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Japan vs. France, 9 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, Australia vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Nigeria vs. Germany, 9 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, United States vs. Islamic Rep. of Iran, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Italy vs. Australia, 4:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Czech Republic vs. France, 8 a.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Canada vs. Republic of Korea, 9 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Slovenia vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Spain vs. Argentina, 8 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, China vs. Australia, 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Iran vs. France, 9 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Italy vs. Nigeria, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Australia vs. Germany, 4:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, United States vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Argentina vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Spain vs. Slovenia, 4:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s Quarterfinal, 9 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 4:20 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Women’s Quarterfinal, 9 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 4:20 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 8 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Men’s Semifinal, 12:15 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 7 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s Semifinal, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal, 7 a.m.

Saturday, Agu. 7

Men’s Gold Medal Game, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Game, 3 a.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Game, 7 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Women’s Gold Medal Game, 10:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball Monday, July 19

Beach Volleyball Draw, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20 Saturday, July 31

Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 Matches, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s Quarterfinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s Quarterfinal, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Women’s Semifinal, 8 p.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 9 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 9 p.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 Boxing Thursday, July 22

Boxing – Draw, 6 a.m.

Friday, July 23

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Prel – R32, 10 p.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 10 p.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Prel – R32, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Round of 32, 11:03 p.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 11:03 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 12:24 a.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Round of 32, 12:24 a.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 1:12 a.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Round of 32, 1:12 a.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 7:12 a.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Round of 32, 7:12 a.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Prel – R32, 10 p.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 10 p.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Prel – R32, 11:03 p.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 11:03 p.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 11:18 p.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Round of 32, 11:18 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 12:54 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Round of 32, 12:54 a.m.

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 10 p.m.

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Round of 32, 10 p.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 11:36 p.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Round of 32, 11:36 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 12:39 a.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Round of 16, 12:39 a.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 10 p.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Round of 16, 10 p.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 11:03 p.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Round of 16, 11:03 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Prel – R32, 12:06 a.m.

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 12:06 a.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 12:39 a.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Round of 16, 12:39 a.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Quarterfinal 1, 10 p.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Quarterfinal 2, 10:15 p.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Round of 16, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Round of 16, 11:36 p.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 11:36 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 12:39 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Round of 16, 12:39 a.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Quarterfinal 3, 4 a.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Quarterfinal 4, 4:15 a.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 10 p.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Round of 16, 10 p.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 11:03 p.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Round of 16, 11:03 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 12:06 a.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Round of 16, 12:06 a.m.

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 10 p.m.

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Round of 16, 10 p.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal 1, 11:03 p.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal 2, 11:18 p.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinal 1, 11:36 p.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinal 2, 11:51 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfnl 1, 12:06 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinal 1, 12:06 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinal 2, 12:24 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfnl 2, 12:24 a.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinal 1, 12:39 a.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinal 2, 12:54 a.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal 3, 5:03 a.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal 4, 5:18 a.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinal 3, 5:36 a.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinal 4, 5:51 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinal 3, 6:06 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfnl 3, 6:06 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinal 4, 6:24 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfnl 4, 6:24 a.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinal 3, 6:39 a.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinal 4, 6:54 a.m.

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 10 p.m.

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Round of 16, 10 p.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, 11:03 p.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Round of 16, 11:03 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 1, 12:06 a.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 2, 12:24 a.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Semifinal 1, 12:39 a.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 3, 6:06 a.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 4, 6:24 a.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Semifinal 2, 6:39 a.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinal 1, 10 p.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinal 2, 10:15 p.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 1, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 1, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 2, 10:48 p.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 2, 10:48 p.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal 1, 11:03 p.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 1, 11:18 p.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 2, 11:36 p.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal 1, 11:51 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinal 1, 12:06 a.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinal 2, 12:24 a.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinal 3, 4 a.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinal 4, 4:15 a.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 3, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 3, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 4, 4:48 a.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 4, 4:48 a.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal 2, 5:03 a.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 3, 5:18 a.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 4, 5:36 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal 2, 5:51 a.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinal 3, 6:06 a.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinal 4, 6:24 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinal 1, 10 p.m.

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinal 2, 10:15 p.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Semifinal 1, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal 1, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinal 1, 10:48 p.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinal 2, 11:03 p.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal 1, 11:18 p.m.

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinal 1, 11:35 p.m.

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinal 2, 11:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Final Bout, 12:05 a.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) VC, 12:27 a.m.

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinal 3, 4 a.m.

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinal 4, 4:15 a.m.

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinal 3, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinal 4, 4:48 a.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Semifinal 2, 5:03 a.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal 2, 5:03 a.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinal 3, 5:18 a.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinal 4, 5:35 a.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal 2, 5:50 a.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Final Bout, 6:05 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Semifinal 1, 1 a.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Semifinal 2, 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Semifinal 1, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Semifinal 2, 1:48 a.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Semifinal 1, 2:03 a.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Semifinal 2, 2:18 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Final Bout, 2:35 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) VC, 2:57 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Semifinal 1, 1 a.m.

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Semifinal 2, 1:15 a.m.

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinal 1, 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinal 2, 1:48 a.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinal 1, 2:03 a.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinal 2, 2:18 a.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Final Bout, 2:35 a.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Final Bout, 2:50 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinal 1, 1 a.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinal 2, 1:15 a.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Semifinal 1, 1:32 a.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Semifinal 2, 1:47 a.m.

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Final Bout, 2:05 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Final Bout, 1 a.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Final Bout, 1:15 a.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Final Bout, 1:45 a.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Final Bout, 2:15 a.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) VC, 2:45 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Final Bout, 1 a.m.

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Final Bout, 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Final Bout, 1:45 a.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Final Bout, 2:15 a.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) VC, 2:35 a.m.

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) VC, 2:45 a.m.

