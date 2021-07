2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Judo Thursday, July 22 Judo Draw, 1 a.m. Friday, July 23 Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.…

Judo Thursday, July 22

Judo Draw, 1 a.m.

Friday, July 23

Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Men -60 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -48 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -48 kg Repechage contest, 4 a.m.

Women -48 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:08 a.m.

Women -48 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:12 a.m.

Men -60 kg Repechage contest, 4:16 a.m.

Men -60 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:24 a.m.

Men -60 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:28 a.m.

Women -48 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:32 a.m.

Women -48 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:36 a.m.

Women -48 kg Final, 4:40 a.m.

Men -60 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:44 a.m.

Men -60 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:48 a.m.

Men -60 kg Final, 4:52 a.m.

Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Men -66 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -52 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -52 kg Repechage contest, 4 a.m.

Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:08 a.m.

Women -52 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:12 a.m.

Men -66 kg Repechage contest, 4:16 a.m.

Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:24 a.m.

Men -66 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:28 a.m.

Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:32 a.m.

Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:36 a.m.

Women -52 kg Final, 4:40 a.m.

Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:44 a.m.

Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:48 a.m.

Men -66 kg Final, 4:52 a.m.

Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Men -73 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -57 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -57 kg Repechage contest, 4 a.m.

Women -57 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:08 a.m.

Women -57 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:12 a.m.

Men -73 kg Repechage contest, 4:16 a.m.

Men -73 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:24 a.m.

Men -73 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:28 a.m.

Women -57 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:32 a.m.

Women -57 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:36 a.m.

Women -57 kg Final, 4:40 a.m.

Men -73 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:44 a.m.

Men -73 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:48 a.m.

Men -73 kg Final, 4:52 a.m.

Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Men -81 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -63 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -63 kg Repechage contest, 4 a.m.

Women -63 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:08 a.m.

Women -63 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:12 a.m.

Men -81 kg Repechage contest, 4:16 a.m.

Men -81 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:24 a.m.

Men -81 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:28 a.m.

Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:32 a.m.

Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:36 a.m.

Women -63 kg Final, 4:40 a.m.

Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:44 a.m.

Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:48 a.m.

Men -81 kg Final, 4:52 a.m.

Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Women -70 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Women -70 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Women -70 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Men -90 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -70 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -70 kg Repechage contest, 4 a.m.

Women -70 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:08 a.m.

Women -70 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:12 a.m.

Men -90 kg Repechage contest, 4:16 a.m.

Men -90 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:24 a.m.

Men -90 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:28 a.m.

Women -70 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:32 a.m.

Women -70 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:36 a.m.

Women -70 kg Final, 4:40 a.m.

Men -90 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:44 a.m.

Men -90 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:48 a.m.

Men -90 kg Final, 4:52 a.m.

Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Men -100 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -78 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women -78 kg Repechage contest, 4 a.m.

Women -78 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:08 a.m.

Women -78 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:12 a.m.

Men -100 kg Repechage contest, 4:16 a.m.

Men -100 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:24 a.m.

Men -100 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:28 a.m.

Women -78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:32 a.m.

Women -78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:36 a.m.

Women -78 kg Final, 4:40 a.m.

Men -100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:44 a.m.

Men -100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:48 a.m.

Men -100 kg Final, 4:52 a.m.

Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 32, 12:08 a.m.

Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 16, 1:12 a.m.

Men +100 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women +78 kg Quarterfinal, 1:44 a.m.

Women +78 kg Repechage contest, 4 a.m.

Women +78 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:08 a.m.

Women +78 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:12 a.m.

Men +100 kg Repechage contest, 4:16 a.m.

Men +100 kg Semifinal of Table A, 4:24 a.m.

Men +100 kg Semifinal of Table B, 4:28 a.m.

Women +78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:32 a.m.

Women +78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:36 a.m.

Women +78 kg Final, 4:40 a.m.

Men +100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 4:44 a.m.

Men +100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 4:48 a.m.

Men +100 kg Final, 4:52 a.m.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16 – Contest 1, 10 p.m.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16, 10 p.m.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16 – Contest 2, 10:04 p.m.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16 – Contest 3, 10:08 p.m.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16 – Contest 4, 10:12 p.m.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16 – Contest 5, 10:16 p.m.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16 – Contest 6, 10:20 p.m.

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16 – Golden Contest, 10:24 p.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Contest 1, 11:52 p.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinal, 11:52 p.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Contest 2, 11:56 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Contest 3, midnight.

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Contest 4, 12:04 a.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Contest 5, 12:08 a.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Contest 6, 12:12 a.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Golden Contest, 12:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage, 12:48 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 1, 12:48 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 2, 12:52 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 3, 12:56 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 4, 1 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 5, 1:04 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 6, 1:08 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Golden Contest, 1:12 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A, 1:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 1, 1:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B, 1:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 1, 1:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 2, 1:20 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 2, 1:20 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 3, 1:24 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 3, 1:24 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 4, 1:28 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 4, 1:28 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 5, 1:32 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 5, 1:32 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 6, 1:36 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 6, 1:36 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Golden Contest, 1:40 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Golden Contest, 1:40 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 1, 4 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal A, 4 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 2, 4:04 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 3, 4:08 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 4, 4:12 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 5, 4:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 6, 4:20 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Golden Contest, 4:24 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal B, 4:28 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 1, 4:28 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 2, 4:32 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 3, 4:36 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 4, 4:40 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 5, 4:44 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 6, 4:48 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Golden Contest, 4:52 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 1, 4:56 a.m.

Mixed Team Final, 4:56 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 2, 5 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 3, 5:04 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 4, 5:08 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 5, 5:12 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 6, 5:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Golden Contest, 5:20 a.m.

