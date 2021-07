2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Weightlifting Thursday, July 22 Weightlifting Technical Congress, 3:30 a.m. Friday, July 23 Women’s 49kg Group B, 8:50 p.m. Saturday, July…

Weightlifting Thursday, July 22

Weightlifting Technical Congress, 3:30 a.m.

Friday, July 23

Women’s 49kg Group B, 8:50 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Women’s 49kg Group A, 12:50 a.m.

Men’s 61kg Group B, 10:50 p.m.

Men’s 67kg Group B, 10:50 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Men’s 61kg Group A, 2:50 a.m.

Men’s 67kg Group A, 6:50 a.m.

Monday, July 26

Women’s 55kg Group B, 12:50 a.m.

Women’s 55kg Group A, 6:50 a.m.

Women’s 59kg Group B, 10:50 p.m.

Women’s 64kg Group B, 10:50 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s 59kg Group A, 2:50 a.m.

Women’s 64kg Group A, 6:50 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s 73kg Group B, 12:50 a.m.

Men’s 73kg Group A, 6:50 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s 81kg Group B, 10:50 p.m.

Men’s 96kg Group B, 10:50 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s 81kg Group A, 2:50 a.m.

Men’s 96kg Group A, 6:50 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Women’s 76kg Group B, 12:50 a.m.

Women’s 76kg Group A, 6:50 a.m.

Women’s +87kg Group B, 10:50 p.m.

Women’s 87kg Group B, 10:50 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s 87kg Group A, 2:50 a.m.

Women’s +87kg Group A, 6:50 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s 109kg Group B, 12:50 a.m.

Men’s 109kg Group A, 6:50 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Men’s +109kg Group B, 12:50 a.m.

Men’s +109kg Group A, 6:50 a.m.

Wrestling Saturday, July 31

Wrestling Draw Day 1 Mens GR & Womens FR, 12:40 a.m.

MGR 60kg/130kg, WFS 76kg 1/8 Fin, QF, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Wrestling Draw Day 2 Mens GR & Womens FR, 12:10 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Semifinal, 5:15 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Semifinal, 5:35 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Semifinal, 5:55 a.m.

MGR 60kg/130kg, WFS 76kg Repechages, 10 p.m.

MGR 77kg/97kg, WFS 68kg 1/8 Finals, QF, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Wrestling Draw Day 3 Mens GR & Womens FR, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal, 5:15 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal, 5:35 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 68kg Semifinal, 5:55 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Bronze Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Final, 6:55 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Final, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:55 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Final, 8:20 a.m.

MGR 77kg/97kg, WFS 68kg Repechages, 10 p.m.

MGR 67kg/87kg, WFS 62kg 1/8 Finals, QF, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Wrestling Draw Day 4 Men’s & Women’s FR, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinal, 5:15 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinal, 5:35 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinal, 5:55 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Bronze Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Final, 6:55 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Final, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 68kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:55 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final, 8:20 a.m.

MGR 67kg/87kg, WFS 62kg Repechages, 10 p.m.

MFS 57kg/86kg, WFS 57kg 1/8 Finals, QF, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Wrestling Draw Day 5 Men’s & Women’s FR, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal, 5:15 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinal, 5:35 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal, 5:55 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Bronze Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Final, 6:55 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Final, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:55 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final, 8:20 a.m.

MFS 57kg/86kg, WFS 57kg Repechages, 10 p.m.

MFS 74kg/125kg, WFS 53kg 1/8 Finals, QF, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Wrestling Draw Day 6 Men’s & Women’s FR, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 74kg Semifinal, 5:15 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 125kg Semifinal, 5:35 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 53kg Semifinal, 5:55 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 57kg Final, 6:55 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Final, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:55 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Final, 8:20 a.m.

MFS 74kg/125kg, WFS 53kg Repechages, 10 p.m.

MFS 65kg/97kg, WFS 50kg 1/8 Finals, QF, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Men’s Freestyle 65kg Semifinal, 5:15 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 97kg Semifinal, 5:35 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semifinal, 5:55 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 74kg Bronze Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 74kg Final, 6:55 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 125kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 125kg Final, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 53kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:55 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 53kg Final, 8:20 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

MFS 65kg/97kg, WFS 50kg Repechages, 5:45 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 65kg Final, 6:55 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 97kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle 97kg Final, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 50kg Bronze Medal Match, 7:55 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle 50kg Final, 8:20 a.m.

