2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

All Times EDT Subject to change 3×3 Basketball Friday, July 23 Women’s Pool Round, Russia vs. Japan, 9:15 p.m. Women’s…

All Times EDT Subject to change 3×3 Basketball Friday, July 23

Women’s Pool Round, Russia vs. Japan, 9:15 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, China vs. Romania, 9:40 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Poland vs. Latvia, 10:35 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, China vs. Serbia, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Women’s Pool Round, Russia vs. China, 1 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Romania vs. Japan, 1:25 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Russia vs. China, 2 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Serbia vs. Netherlands, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Italy vs. Mongolia, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, United States vs. France, 4:55 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Latvia vs. Belgium, 5:40 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Japan vs. Poland, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Mongolia vs. United States, 8 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, France vs. Italy, 8:25 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Netherlands vs. Russia, 9 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Belgium vs. Japan, 9:25 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Japan vs. Mongolia, 9:15 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Romania vs. Italy, 9:40 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Russia vs. Belgium, 10:35 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Poland vs. Serbia, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Pool Round, Mongolia vs. Russia, 1 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, China vs. Italy, 1:25 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, China vs. Latvia, 2 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Serbia vs. Belgium, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Romania vs. United States, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Japan vs. France, 4:55 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Russia vs. Poland, 5:40 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Japan vs. Netherlands, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, China vs. France, 8 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Russia vs. United States, 8:25 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Netherlands vs. China, 9 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Latvia vs. Japan, 9:25 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Japan vs. China, 9:15 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Mongolia vs. Romania, 9:40 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Belgium vs. China, 10:35 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Serbia vs. Japan, 11 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Women’s Pool Round, Romania vs. Russia, 1 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Italy vs. Japan, 1:25 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Japan vs. Russia, 2 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Latvia vs. Serbia, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, France vs. Mongolia, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Italy vs. United States, 4:55 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Netherlands vs. Belgium, 5:40 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Poland vs. China, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, United States vs. China, 8 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, France vs. Russia, 8:25 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Russia vs. Latvia, 9 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Netherlands vs. Poland, 9:25 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Pool Round, United States vs. Japan, 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, China vs. Mongolia, 12:55 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Belgium vs. Poland, 1:40 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, China vs. Japan, 2:05 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, France vs. Romania, 4 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, Russia vs. Italy, 4:25 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Serbia vs. Russia, 5 a.m.

Men’s Pool Round, Latvia vs. Netherlands, 5:25 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 8 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, 9:20 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Women’s Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal, 5:10 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, 5:40 a.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Game, 7:45 a.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Game, 8:15 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Game, 8:55 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Game, 9:25 a.m.

Archery Thursday, July 22

Women’s Individual Ranking Round, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Men’s Individual Ranking Round, midnight.

Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations, 9:27 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Mixed Team Quarterfinal, 1:34 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal, 2:31 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match, 3:25 a.m.

Mixed Team Gold Medal Match, 3:45 a.m.

Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Team Quarterfinal, 1:08 a.m.

Women’s Team Semifinal, 2:17 a.m.

Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match, 3:15 a.m.

Women’s Team Gold Medal Match, 3:40 a.m.

Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s Team Quarterfinal, 1:08 a.m.

Men’s Team Semifinal, 2:17 a.m.

Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match, 3:15 a.m.

Men’s Team Gold Medal Match, 3:40 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations, 11:06 p.m.

Men’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations, 11:58 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations, 4:44 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/16 Eliminations, 5:23 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations, 9:09 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Women’s Individual Quarterfinal, 2 a.m.

Women’s Individual Semifinal, 2:45 a.m.

Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Individual Gold Medal Match, 3:45 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations, 9:09 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s Individual Quarterfinal, 2 a.m.

Men’s Individual Semifinal, 2:45 a.m.

Men’s Individual Bronze Medal Match, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Individual Gold Medal Match, 3:45 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics Friday, July 23

Men’s Qualification – Subdivision 1, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Men’s Qualification – Subdivision 2, 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Qualification – Subdivision 3, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 1, 9 p.m.

Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 2, 10:55 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 3, 2:10 a.m.

Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 4, 4:05 a.m.

Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 5, 7:20 a.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s Team Final, 6 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Team Final, 6:45 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s All-Around Final, 6:15 a.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s All-Around Final, 6:50 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Men’s Floor Exercise Final, 4 a.m.

Women’s Vault Final, 4:55 a.m.

Men’s Pommel Horse Final, 5:44 a.m.

Women’s Uneven Bars Final, 6:27 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Men’s Rings Final, 4 a.m.

Women’s Floor Exercise Final, 5 a.m.

Men’s Vault Final, 5:54 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s Parallel Bars Final, 4 a.m.

Women’s Balance Beam Final, 4:53 a.m.

Men’s Horizontal Bar Final, 5:42 a.m.

Athletics Thursday, July 29

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, 8 p.m.

Men’s High Jump Qualification, 8:15 p.m.

Men’s Discus Throw Qualification, 8:45 p.m.

Women’s 800m Round 1, 8:55 p.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1, 9:55 p.m.

Women’s 100m Round 1, 10:40 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Women’s 5000m Round 1, 6 a.m.

Women’s Triple Jump Qualification, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s Shot Put Qualification, 6:25 a.m.

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1, 7 a.m.

Men’s 10,000m Final, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1, 8 p.m.

Women’s Discus Throw Qualification, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Pole Vault Qualification, 8:40 p.m.

Men’s 800m Round 1, 8:50 p.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s 100m Preliminary Round, 10:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s Long Jump Qualification, 6:10 a.m.

Women’s 100m Semifinal 1, 6:15 a.m.

Women’s 100m Semifinal, 6:15 a.m.

Women’s 100m Semifinal 2, 6:23 a.m.

Women’s 100m Semifinal 3, 6:31 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1, 6:45 a.m.

Men’s Discus Throw Final, 7:15 a.m.

Women’s 800m Semifinal 1, 7:50 a.m.

Women’s 800m Semifinal, 7:50 a.m.

Women’s 800m Semifinal 2, 7:56 a.m.

Women’s 800m Semifinal 3, 8:02 a.m.

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final, 8:35 a.m.

Women’s 100m Final, 8:50 a.m.

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification, 8:10 p.m.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, 8:40 p.m.

Women’s Long Jump Qualification, 8:50 p.m.

Women’s Shot Put Final, 9:35 p.m.

Men’s 400m Round 1, 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Men’s High Jump Final, 6:10 a.m.

Men’s 100m Semifinal 1, 6:15 a.m.

Men’s 100m Semifinal, 6:15 a.m.

Men’s 100m Semifinal 2, 6:23 a.m.

Men’s 100m Semifinal 3, 6:31 a.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal 1, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal 2, 6:53 a.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal 3, 7:01 a.m.

Women’s Triple Jump Final, 7:20 a.m.

Men’s 800m Semifinal 1, 7:25 a.m.

Men’s 800m Semifinal, 7:25 a.m.

Men’s 800m Semifinal 2, 7:35 a.m.

Men’s 800m Semifinal 3, 7:45 a.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal 1, 8:05 a.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal, 8:05 a.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal 2, 8:15 a.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal 3, 8:25 a.m.

Men’s 100m Final, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification, 8 p.m.

Women’s 1500m Round 1, 8:35 p.m.

Men’s Long Jump Final, 9:20 p.m.

Women’s 200m Round 1, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, 10:50 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s Pole Vault Qualification, 6:20 a.m.

Women’s 200m Semifinal 1, 6:25 a.m.

Women’s 200m Semifinal, 6:25 a.m.

Women’s 200m Semifinal 2, 6:32 a.m.

Women’s 200m Semifinal 3, 6:39 a.m.

Women’s Discus Throw Final, 7 a.m.

Men’s 400m Semifinal 1, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s 400m Semifinal, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s 400m Semifinal 2, 7:13 a.m.

Men’s 400m Semifinal 3, 7:21 a.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal, 7:35 a.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal 1, 7:40 a.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal 2, 7:45 a.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal 3, 7:50 a.m.

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, 8:15 a.m.

Women’s 5000m Final, 8:40 a.m.

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification, 8 p.m.

Men’s 1500m Round 1, 8:05 p.m.

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification, 8:20 p.m.

Women’s 400m Round 1, 8:45 p.m.

Women’s Long Jump Final, 9:50 p.m.

Men’s 200m Round 1, 10:05 p.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final, 11:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1, 6:10 a.m.

Men’s Shot Put Qualification, 6:15 a.m.

Men’s Pole Vault Final, 6:20 a.m.

Men’s 5000m Round 1, 7 a.m.

Women’s Hammer Throw Final, 7:35 a.m.

Men’s 200m Semifinal 1, 7:50 a.m.

Men’s 200m Semifinal, 7:50 a.m.

Men’s 200m Semifinal 2, 7:58 a.m.

Men’s 200m Semifinal 3, 8:06 a.m.

Women’s 800m Final, 8:25 a.m.

Women’s 200m Final, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon 100m, 8 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon, 8 p.m.

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification, 8:05 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon, 8:35 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, 8:35 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump – Group A, 8:55 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump – Group B, 8:55 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump, 8:55 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump – Group A, 9:35 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump – Group B, 9:35 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump, 9:35 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinal, 10 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinal 1, 10 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinal 2, 10:08 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinal 3, 10:16 p.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put – Group A, 10:40 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put – Group B, 10:40 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put, 10:40 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Men’s Decathlon High Jump, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon High Jump – Group A, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon High Jump – Group B, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Semifinal 1, 6 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Semifinal, 6 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put – Group A, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put – Group B, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Semifinal 2, 6:12 a.m.

Women’s 400m Semifinal 1, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s 400m Semifinal, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s 400m Semifinal 2, 6:38 a.m.

Women’s 400m Semifinal 3, 6:46 a.m.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, 7 a.m.

Men’s Hammer Throw Final, 7:15 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon 200m, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s 800m Final, 8:05 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon 400m, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s 200m Final, 8:55 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles, 8 p.m.

Women’s High Jump Qualification, 8:10 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump – Group A, 8:40 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump – Group B, 8:40 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump, 8:40 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw, 8:50 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw – Group A, 8:50 p.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1, 9 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw – Group B, 9:55 p.m.

Men’s Triple Jump Final, 10 p.m.

Men’s Shot Put Final, 10:05 p.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final, 10:55 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw – Group A, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw, 11:30 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault – Group A, 11:45 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault – Group B, 11:45 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault, 11:45 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw – Group B, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s 20km Race Walk Final, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw – Group A, 6:15 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw, 6:15 a.m.

Women’s Pole Vault Final, 6:20 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, 6:25 a.m.

Men’s 1500m Semifinal 1, 7 a.m.

Men’s 1500m Semifinal, 7 a.m.

Men’s 1500m Semifinal 2, 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw – Group B, 7:20 a.m.

Men’s 400m Final, 8 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon 800m, 8:20 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon 1500m, 8:40 a.m.

Men’s 50km Race Walk Final, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s 20km Race Walk Final, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, 7:25 a.m.

Women’s Javelin Throw Final, 7:50 a.m.

Men’s 5000m Final, 8 a.m.

Women’s 400m Final, 8:35 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Final, 8:50 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final, 9:50 a.m.

Women’s Marathon Final, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Women’s High Jump Final, 6:35 a.m.

Women’s 10,000m Final, 6:45 a.m.

Men’s Javelin Throw Final, 7 a.m.

Men’s 1500m Final, 7:40 a.m.

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s Marathon Final, 6 p.m.

MORE

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.