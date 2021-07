2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

All Times EDT Subject to change Canoe Slalom Thursday, July 22 Sunday, July 25 Men’s Canoe Heats 1st Run, midnight.…

Men’s Canoe Heats 1st Run, midnight.

Women’s Kayak Heats 1st Run, 12:47 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Heats 2nd Run, 1:57 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Heats 2nd Run, 2:45 a.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s Canoe Semifinal, 1 a.m.

Men’s Canoe Final, 2:45 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Kayak Semifinal, 1 a.m.

Women’s Kayak Final, 3 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Women’s Canoe Heats 1st Run, midnight.

Men’s Kayak Heats 1st Run, 12:47 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Heats 2nd Run, 1:57 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Heats 2nd Run, 2:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s Canoe Semifinal, 1 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Final, 2:45 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s Kayak Semifinal, 1 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Final, 3 a.m.

Canoe Sprint

Canoe Sprint Draw, 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Heat 1, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Heat 2, 8:37 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Heat 3, 8:44 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Heat 4, 8:51 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Heat 5, 8:58 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Heat 1, 9:05 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Heat 2, 9:13 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Heat 1, 9:21 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Heat 2, 9:29 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Heat 3, 9:37 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Heat 4, 9:45 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heat 1, 10 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heat 2, 10:07 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heat 3, 10:14 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinal 1, 10:45 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinal 2, 10:52 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinal 3, 10:59 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Quarterfinal 1, 11:06 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Quarterfinal 2, 11:14 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Quarterfinal 1, 11:22 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Quarterfinal 2, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Quarterfinal 1, 11:45 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Quarterfinal 2, 11:52 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Semifinal 1, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Semifinal 2, 8:37 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Semifinal 1, 8:44 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Semifinal 2, 8:52 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Semifinal 1, 9 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Semifinal 2, 9:08 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 1, 9:23 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 2, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Final B, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Final A, 10:37 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Final B, 10:46 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Final A, 10:54 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Final B, 11:13 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Final A, 11:21 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final B, 11:40 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final A, 11:47 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Heat 1, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Heat 2, 8:37 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Heat 3, 8:44 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Heat 4, 8:51 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heat 1, 8:58 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heat 2, 9:05 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heat 3, 9:12 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Heat 1, 9:19 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Heat 2, 9:26 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Heat 3, 9:33 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Heat 4, 9:40 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Heat 5, 9:47 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Heat 1, 9:54 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Heat 2, 10:02 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinal 1, 10:32 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinal 2, 10:39 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinal 3, 10:46 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinal 1, 10:53 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinal 2, 11 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Quarterfinal 1, 11:07 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Quarterfinal 2, 11:14 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Quarterfinal 1, 11:21 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Quarterfinal 2, 11:29 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Semifinal 1, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Semifinal 2, 8:37 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Semifinal 1, 8:44 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Semifinal 2, 8:51 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 1, 8:58 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 2, 9:05 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Semifinal 1, 9:12 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Semifinal 2, 9:20 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Final B, 10:20 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Single 200m Final A, 10:27 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Final B, 10:36 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Final A, 10:43 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final B, 11:01 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final A, 11:08 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Final B, 11:26 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Final A, 11:34 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Heat 1, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Heat 2, 8:37 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Heat 1, 8:44 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Heat 2, 8:52 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Heat 3, 9 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Four 500m Heat 1, 9:15 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Four 500m Heat 2, 9:22 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Four 500m Heat 1, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Four 500m Heat 2, 9:37 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinal 1, 10:07 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinal 2, 10:14 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Quarterfinal 1, 10:21 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Quarterfinal 2, 10:29 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 1, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 2, 8:37 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal 1, 8:44 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal 2, 8:52 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1, 9:07 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1, 9:14 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final B, 10:15 p.m.

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final A, 10:22 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final B, 10:31 p.m.

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final A, 10:39 p.m.

Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final A, 11 p.m.

Men’s Kayak Four 500m Final A, 11:19 p.m.

Cycling BMX Saturday, July 24

Riders’ Confirmation, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27 Wednesday, July 28

Men, Quarterfinals Run 1, 9 p.m.

Women, Quarterfinals Run 1, 9:21 p.m.

Men, Quarterfinals Run 2, 9:42 p.m.

Women, Quarterfinals Run 2, 10:03 p.m.

Men, Quarterfinals Run 3, 10:24 p.m.

Women, Quarterfinals Run 3, 10:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Men, Semifinals Run 1, 9 p.m.

Women, Semifinals Run 1, 9:15 p.m.

Men, Semifinals Run 2, 9:31 p.m.

Women, Semifinals Run 2, 9:46 p.m.

Men, Semifinals Run 3, 10:02 p.m.

Women, Semifinals Run 3, 10:17 p.m.

Men, Final, 10:40 p.m.

Women, Final, 10:50 p.m.

Cycling BMX Freestyle Monday, July 26

Riders’ Confirmation, 1:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 29 Friday, July 30

Men’s Park Seeding, 9:10 p.m.

Women’s Park Seeding, 10:20 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s Park Final, 9:10 p.m.

Women’s Park Final, 10:10 p.m.

Cycling Mountain Bike Sunday, July 25

Rider’s Confirmation, midnight.

Monday, July 26

Men’s Cross-country, 2 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Cross-country, 2 a.m.

Cycling Road Friday, July 23

Men’s Road Race, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 Sunday, July 25

Women’s Road Race, midnight.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Individual Time Trial, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Individual Time Trial, 1 a.m.

Cycling Track Saturday, July 31

Cycling Track Confirmation of Starters and Licence Check, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1 Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s Team Sprint Qualifying, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying, 2:54 a.m.

Women’s Team Sprint First Round – Heat 1, 3:50 a.m.

Women’s Team Sprint First Round – Heat 2, 3:53 a.m.

Women’s Team Sprint First Round – Heat 3, 3:56 a.m.

Women’s Team Sprint First Round – Heat 4, 3:59 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying, 4:02 a.m.

Women’s Team Sprint Finals – Places 7-8, 5 a.m.

Women’s Team Sprint Finals – Places 5-6, 5:03 a.m.

Women’s Team Sprint Finals – Bronze, 5:06 a.m.

Women’s Team Sprint Finals – Gold, 5:09 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Women’s Team Pursuit First Round – Heat 1, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Team Pursuit First Round – Heat 2, 2:37 a.m.

Women’s Team Pursuit First Round – Heat 3, 2:44 a.m.

Women’s Team Pursuit First Round – Heat 4, 2:51 a.m.

Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying, 2:58 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit First Round – Heat 1, 3:22 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit First Round – Heat 2, 3:29 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit First Round – Heat 3, 3:36 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit First Round – Heat 4, 3:43 a.m.

Men’s Team Sprint First Round – Heat 1, 3:50 a.m.

Men’s Team Sprint First Round – Heat 2, 3:53 a.m.

Men’s Team Sprint First Round – Heat 3, 3:56 a.m.

Men’s Team Sprint First Round – Heat 4, 3:59 a.m.

Women’s Team Pursuit Finals 7-8, 4:05 a.m.

Women’s Team Pursuit Finals 5-6, 4:12 a.m.

Women’s Team Pursuit Finals – Bronze, 4:19 a.m.

Women’s Team Pursuit Finals – Gold, 4:26 a.m.

Men’s Team Sprint Finals – Places 7-8, 4:35 a.m.

Men’s Team Sprint Finals – Places 5-6, 4:38 a.m.

Men’s Team Sprint Finals – Bronze, 4:41 a.m.

Men’s Team Sprint Finals – Gold, 4:44 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Men’s Sprint Qualifying, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Keirin First Round – Heat 1, 3:10 a.m.

Women’s Keirin First Round – Heat 2, 3:15 a.m.

Women’s Keirin First Round – Heat 3, 3:20 a.m.

Women’s Keirin First Round – Heat 4, 3:25 a.m.

Women’s Keirin First Round – Heat 5, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 1, 3:35 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 2, 3:38 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 3, 3:41 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 4, 3:44 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 5, 3:47 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 6, 3:50 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 7, 3:53 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 8, 3:56 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 9, 3:59 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 10, 4:02 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 11, 4:05 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 12, 4:08 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Repechages – Heat 1, 4:11 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Repechages – Heat 2, 4:16 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Repechages – Heat 3, 4:21 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Repechages – Heat 4, 4:26 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages – Heat 1, 4:31 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages – Heat 2, 4:34 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages – Heat 3, 4:37 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages – Heat 4, 4:40 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit Finals 7-8, 4:45 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit Finals 5-6, 4:52 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit Finals – Bronze, 4:59 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit Finals – Gold, 5:06 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 1, 5:13 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 2, 5:16 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 3, 5:19 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 4, 5:22 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 5, 5:25 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 6, 5:28 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 7, 5:31 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 8, 5:34 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages – Heat 1, 5:47 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages – Heat 2, 5:50 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages – Heat 3, 5:53 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages – Heat 4, 5:56 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 1, 2:48 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 2, 2:51 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 3, 2:54 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 4, 2:57 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 5, 3 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 6, 3:03 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Quarterfinals – Heat 1, 3:06 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Quarterfinals – Heat 2, 3:11 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Quarterfinals – Heat 3, 3:16 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages – Heat 1, 3:21 a.m.

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages – Heat 2, 3:24 a.m.

Men’s Omnium Tempo Race 2/4, 3:27 a.m.

Men’s Sprint Quarterfinals – Race 1, 3:45 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Semifinals – Heat 1, 3:57 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Semifinals – Heat 2, 4:02 a.m.

Men’s Omnium Elimination Race 3/4, 4:07 a.m.

Men’s Sprint Quarterfinals – Race 2, 4:25 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Final 7-12, 4:37 a.m.

Women’s Keirin Final 1-6, 4:45 a.m.

Men’s Sprint Quarterfinals – Decider, 4:50 a.m.

Men’s Omnium Points Race 4/4, 4:55 a.m.

Men’s Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places, 5:27 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Women’s Sprint Qualifying, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Sprint Semifinals – Race 1, 3:10 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 1, 3:16 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 2, 3:19 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 3, 3:22 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 4, 3:25 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 5, 3:28 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 6, 3:31 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 7, 3:34 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 8, 3:37 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 9, 3:40 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 10, 3:43 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 11, 3:46 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals – Heat 12, 3:49 a.m.

Men’s Sprint Semifinals – Race 2, 3:52 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages – Heat 1, 3:58 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages – Heat 2, 4:01 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages – Heat 3, 4:04 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages – Heat 4, 4:07 a.m.

Men’s Sprint Semifinals – Decider, 4:10 a.m.

Women’s Madison Final, 4:15 a.m.

Men’s Sprint Finals – Race 1, 5 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 1, 5:06 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 2, 5:09 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 3, 5:12 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 4, 5:15 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 5, 5:18 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 6, 5:21 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 7, 5:24 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals – Heat 8, 5:27 a.m.

Men’s Sprint Finals – Race 2, 5:35 a.m.

Men’s Sprint Finals – Decider, 5:50 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages – Heat 1, 5:53 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages – Heat 2, 5:56 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages – Heat 3, 5:59 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages – Heat 4, 6:02 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 1, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 2, 2:33 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 3, 2:36 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 4, 2:39 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 5, 2:42 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals – Heat 6, 2:45 a.m.

Men’s Keirin First Round – Heat 1, 2:48 a.m.

Men’s Keirin First Round – Heat 2, 2:53 a.m.

Men’s Keirin First Round – Heat 3, 2:58 a.m.

Men’s Keirin First Round – Heat 4, 3:03 a.m.

Men’s Keirin First Round – Heat 5, 3:08 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/8 Final Repechages – Heat 1, 3:13 a.m.

Women’s Sprint 1/8 Final Repechages – Heat 2, 3:16 a.m.

Men’s Keirin Repechages – Heat 1, 3:19 a.m.

Men’s Keirin Repechages – Heat 2, 3:24 a.m.

Men’s Keirin Repechages – Heat 3, 3:29 a.m.

Men’s Keirin Repechages – Heat 4, 3:34 a.m.

Women’s Sprint Quarterfinals – Race 1, 3:39 a.m.

Men’s Madison Final, 3:55 a.m.

Women’s Sprint Quarterfinals – Race 2, 4:55 a.m.

Women’s Sprint Quarterfinals – Decider, 5:15 a.m.

Women’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4, 9 p.m.

Women’s Sprint Semifinals – Race 1, 9:18 p.m.

Men’s Keirin Quarterfinals – Heat 1, 9:24 p.m.

Men’s Keirin Quarterfinals – Heat 2, 9:29 p.m.

Men’s Keirin Quarterfinals – Heat 3, 9:34 p.m.

Women’s Sprint Semifinals – Race 2, 9:39 p.m.

Women’s Omnium Tempo Race 2/4, 9:45 p.m.

Women’s Sprint Semifinals – Decider, 10:03 p.m.

Women’s Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places, 10:06 p.m.

Men’s Keirin Semifinals – Heat 1, 10:09 p.m.

Men’s Keirin Semifinals – Heat 2, 10:14 p.m.

Women’s Sprint Finals – Race 1, 10:20 p.m.

Women’s Omnium Elimination Race 3/4, 10:26 p.m.

Women’s Sprint Finals – Race 2, 10:45 p.m.

Men’s Keirin Final 7-12, 10:51 p.m.

Men’s Keirin Final 1-6, 11 p.m.

Women’s Sprint Finals – Decider, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s Omnium Points Race 4/4, 11:25 p.m.

