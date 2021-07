2020 Olympic Daily Schedule

All Times EDT Subject to change Tuesday, July 20 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round, Australia vs. Japan, 8 p.m. Softball Opening…

All Times EDT Subject to change Tuesday, July 20 Baseball/Softball

Softball Opening Round, Australia vs. Japan, 8 p.m.

Softball Opening Round, Italy vs. United States, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21 Baseball/Softball

Softball Opening Round, Mexico vs. Canada, 2 a.m.

Softball Opening Round, United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Softball Opening Round, Mexico vs. Japan, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s Group E, Great Britain vs. Chile, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Group F, China vs. Brazil, 4 a.m.

Women’s Group G, Sweden vs. United States, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Group E, Japan vs. Canada, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Group F, Zambia vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m.

Women’s Group G, Australia vs. New Zealand, 7:30 a.m.

Rowing

Men’s Single Sculls Heat 1, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Heat 2, 7:40 p.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Heat 3, 7:50 p.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Heat 4, 8 p.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Heat 5, 8:10 p.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Heat 6, 8:20 p.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Heat 1, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Heat 2, 8:40 p.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Heat 3, 8:50 p.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Heat 4, 9 p.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Heat 5, 9:10 p.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Heat 6, 9:20 p.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Heat 1, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Heat 2, 9:40 p.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Heat 3, 9:50 p.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Heat 1, 10 p.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Heat 2, 10:10 p.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Heat 3, 10:20 p.m.

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heat 1, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heat 2, 10:40 p.m.

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Heat 1, 10:50 p.m.

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Heat 2, 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 22 Soccer

Men’s Group C, Egypt vs. Spain, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Group B, New Zealand vs. South Korea, 4 a.m.

Men’s Group A, Mexico vs. France, 4 a.m.

Men’s Group D, Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Group C, Argentina vs. Australia, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Group A, Japan vs. South Africa, 7 a.m.

Men’s Group B, Honduras vs. Romania, 7 a.m.

Men’s Group D, Brazil vs. Germany, 7:30 a.m.

Friday, July 23 3×3 Basketball Pool Round WOMEN

Russia vs. Japan, 9:15 p.m.

China vs. Romania, 9:40 p.m.

MEN

Poland vs. Latvia, 10:35 p.m.

China vs. Serbia, 11:00 p.m.

Archery

Men’s Individual Ranking Round, midnight

Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations, 9:27 p.m.

Artistic Gymnastics

Men’s Qualification – Subdivision 1, 9 p.m.

Badminton

All events – Group Play Stage matches, 8 p.m.

Baseball/Softball

Softball Opening Round, Italy vs. Australia, 2 a.m.

Softball Opening Round, Australia vs. Canada, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Prel – R32, 10 p.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 10 p.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Prel – R32, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Round of 32, 11:03 p.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, 11:03 p.m.

Cycling Road

Men’s Road Race, 10 p.m.

Fencing

Women’s Epee Individual Table of 64, 8 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 64, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Table of 32, 8:55 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 32, 10:55 p.m.

Field Hockey

Men’s Pool A, Japan vs. Australia, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Pool A, New Zealand vs. India, 9 p.m.

Men’s Pool B, Netherlands vs. Belgium, 10:45 p.m.

Men’s Pool A, Argentina vs. Spain. 11:15 p.m.

Handball

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. Brazil, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, France vs. Argentina, 10 p.m.

Judo

Men -60 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 64, 10 p.m.

Rowing

Women’s Single Sculls Repechage 1, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Repechage 2, 7:40 p.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Repechage 3, 7:50 p.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Repechage 1, 8 p.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Repechage 2, 8:10 p.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Repechage 3, 8:20 p.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Repechage 1, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 1, 8:40 p.m.

Women’s Pair Heat 1, 8:50 p.m.

Women’s Pair Heat 2, 9 p.m.

Women’s Pair Heat 3, 9:10 p.m.

Men’s Pair Heat 1, 9:20 p.m.

Men’s Pair Heat 2, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s Pair Heat 3, 9:40 p.m.

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heat 1, 9:50 p.m.

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heat 2, 10 p.m.

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heat 3, 10:10 p.m.

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heat 1, 10:20 p.m.

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heat 2, 10:30 p.m.

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heat 3, 10:40 p.m.

Women’s Four Heat 1, 10:50 p.m.

Women’s Four Heat 2, 11 p.m.

Men’s Four Heat 1, 11:10 p.m.

Men’s Four Heat 2, 11:20 p.m.

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification, 7:30 p.m.

10m Air Rifle Women’s Final, 9:45 p.m.

Table Tennis

Men’s & Women’s Singles Preliminary Round, 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Round of 16, 10:15 p.m.

Taekwondo

Women -49kg Round of 16, 9 p.m.

Men -58kg Round of 16, 9:15 p.m.

Tennis

Order of play available evening before, 10 p.m.M

Triathlon

Triathlon Draw – Men, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Italy vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs. Tunisia, 10:05 p.m.

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg Group B, 8:50 p.m.

