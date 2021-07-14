2020 Olympic Daily Schedule

Coronavirus News: Washington Monument reopens | Olivia Rodrigo encourages vaccination | Will we need booster shots? | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Saturday, July 31
Archery

Men’s Individual Quarterfinal, 2 a.m.

Men’s Individual Semifinal, 2:45 a.m.

Men’s Individual Bronze Medal Match, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Individual Gold Medal Match, 3:45 a.m.

Athletics

Men’s Long Jump Qualification, 6:10 a.m.

Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Group A, 6:10 a.m.

Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Group B, 6:10 a.m.

Women’s 100m Semi-Final, 6:15 a.m.

Women’s 100m Semi-Final 1, 6:15 a.m.

Women’s 100m Semi-Final 2, 6:23 a.m.

Women’s 100m Semi-Final 3, 6:31 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1, 6:45 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1 – Heat 1, 6:45 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1 – Heat 2, 6:53 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1 – Heat 3, 7:01 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1 – Heat 4, 7:09 a.m.

Men’s Discus Throw Final, 7:15 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1 – Heat 5, 7:17 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1 – Heat 6, 7:25 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1 – Heat 7, 7:33 a.m.

Women’s 800m Semi-Final, 7:50 a.m.

Women’s 800m Semi-Final 1, 7:50 a.m.

Women’s 800m Semi-Final 2, 7:56 a.m.

Women’s 800m Semi-Final 3, 8:02 a.m.

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final, 8:35 a.m.

Women’s 100m Final, 8:50 a.m.

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification, 8:10 p.m.

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A, 8:10 p.m.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, 8:40 p.m.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 – Heat 1, 8:40 p.m.

Women’s Long Jump Qualification, 8:50 p.m.

Women’s Long Jump Qualification – Group A, 8:50 p.m.

Women’s Long Jump Qualification – Group B, 8:50 p.m.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 – Heat 2, 8:55 p.m.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 – Heat 3, 9:10 p.m.

Women’s Shot Put Final, 9:35 p.m.

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B, 9:40 p.m.

Men’s 400m Round 1, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 1, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 2, 9:53 p.m.

Men’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 3, 10:01 p.m.

Men’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 4, 10:09 p.m.

Men’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 5, 10:17 p.m.

Men’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 6, 10:25 p.m.

Badminton

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match, 5 a.m.

Baseball/Softball

Baseball Opening Round Group B, Republic of Korea vs. United States, 6 a.m.

Baseball Round 1, 11 p.m.

Basketball

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Italy vs. Nigeria, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Australia vs. Germany, 4:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, United States vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 Matches, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 1, 12:06 a.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 2, 12:24 a.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Semifinal 1, 12:39 a.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 3, 6:06 a.m.

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 4, 6:24 a.m.

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Semifinal 2, 6:39 a.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinal 1, 10 p.m.

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinal 2, 10:15 p.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 1, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 1, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Bantam (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 2, 10:48 p.m.

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinal 2, 10:48 p.m.

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal 1, 11:03 p.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 1, 11:18 p.m.

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 2, 11:36 p.m.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal 1, 11:51 p.m.

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Men’s Park Final, 9:10 p.m.

Women’s Park Final, 10:10 p.m.

Cycling Track

Cycling Track Confirmation of Starters and Licence Check, 10 p.m.

Diving

Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal, 2 a.m.

Equestrian

Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual, 6:45 p.m.

Fencing

Women’s Sabre Team Semifinal 1, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Semifinal 2, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Semifinals, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Placement 5-6, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Placement 7-8, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Finals, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Gold Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Table of 16, 8 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 1, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 2, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 3, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 4, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinals, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Classifications 5-8, 11:25 p.m.

Field Hockey

Women’s Pool A, Germany vs. Netherlands, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs. Great Britain, 7 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches), 8:30 p.m.

Handball

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Russia vs. France, 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Brazil vs. Sweden, 3:15 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. Spain, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. Netherlands, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Portugal vs. Japan, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Egypt vs. Bahrain, 10 p.m.

Golf

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4, 6:30 p.m.

Judo

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Contest 3, midnight

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Contest 4, 12:04 a.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Contest 5, 12:08 a.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Contest 6, 12:12 a.m.

Mixed Team Quarterfinal – Golden Contest, 12:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage, 12:48 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 1, 12:48 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 2, 12:52 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 3, 12:56 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 4, 1 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 5, 1:04 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Contest 6, 1:08 a.m.

Mixed Team Repechage – Golden Contest, 1:12 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A, 1:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 1, 1:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B, 1:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 1, 1:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 2, 1:20 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 2, 1:20 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 3, 1:24 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 3, 1:24 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 4, 1:28 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 4, 1:28 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 5, 1:32 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 5, 1:32 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Contest 6, 1:36 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Contest 6, 1:36 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table A – Golden Contest, 1:40 a.m.

Mixed Team Semifinal of Table B – Golden Contest, 1:40 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal A, 4 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 1, 4 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 2, 4:04 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 3, 4:08 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 4, 4:12 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 5, 4:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Contest 6, 4:20 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table A – Golden Contest, 4:24 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal B, 4:28 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 1, 4:28 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 2, 4:32 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 3, 4:36 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 4, 4:40 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 5, 4:44 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Contest 6, 4:48 a.m.

Mixed Team Bronze Medal of Table B – Golden Contest, 4:52 a.m.

Mixed Team Final, 4:56 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 1, 4:56 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 2, 5 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 3, 5:04 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 4, 5:08 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 5, 5:12 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Contest 6, 5:16 a.m.

Mixed Team Final – Golden Contest, 5:20 a.m.

Rugby Sevens

Women’s Placing 7-8, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Placing 5-6, 4 a.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 5 a.m.

Sailing

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 11, midnight

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 08, midnight

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 11, midnight

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 08, 12:20 a.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 12, 12:55 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 09, 12:55 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 12, 12:55 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Medal Race, 1:33 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Medal Race, 2:33 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 10, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 07, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 07, 11:15 p.m.

Shooting

Trap Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match, 12:30 a.m.

Trap Mixed Team Gold Medal Match, 12:30 a.m.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Final, 3 a.m.

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 1, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s Quarterfinals, 1C vs. 2D, 4 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals, 1A vs. 2B, 5 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals, 1D vs. 2C, 6 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals, 1B vs. 2A, 7 a.m.

Swimming

Men’s 50m Freestyle Final, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s 50m Freestyle Final, 9:37 p.m.

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final, 9:44 p.m.

Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final, 10:15 p.m.

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final, 10:36 p.m.

Table Tennis

Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16, 9 p.m.

Tennis
Trampoline

Men’s Qualification, midnight

Men’s Final, 1:50 a.m.

Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Argentina vs. Turkey, 1:20 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Serbia vs. Brazil, 3:25 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs. South Korea, 6:40 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs. Italy, 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Poland vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs. France, 10:05 p.m.

Water Polo

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs. Hungary, 1 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs. Serbia, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Italy vs. Japan, 5:20 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs. Greece, 6:50 a.m.

Weightlifting

Men’s 81kg Group A, 2:50 a.m.

Men’s 96kg Group A, 6:50 a.m.

Wrestling

Wrestling Draw Day 1 Mens GR & Womens FR, 12:40 a.m.

MGR 60kg/130kg, WFS 76kg 1/8 Fin, QF, 10 p.m.

