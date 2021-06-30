CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
Women’s Champions League to stream free in much of world

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 11:14 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European women’s soccer will gain new exposure when all Women’s Champions League games from the group stage are broadcast live on YouTube by DAZN for the next two seasons.

In the second half of the four-year deal, the number of free games will drop to 19 games including the final.

The games will be streamed worldwide except in China, and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Next season marks the start of a new format for the competition as it moves to a 16-team group stage, with the top two from each group moving to an eight-team knockout phase.

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

