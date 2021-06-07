CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England’s Euro 2020 squad

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 6:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — Ben White was called into England’s squad for the European Championship on Monday to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, reflecting ongoing uncertainty over the fitness of Harry Maguire.

The Brighton center back provides cover for Maguire, who might not be able to play in England’s opening game of the tournament on Sunday against Croatia.

The 23-year-old White made his England debut after coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday. He started alongside Tyrone Mings in a 1-0 win over Romania on Sunday in England’s last warm-up match before the tournament.

Those performances convinced Gareth Southgate to include White in his final 26-man list after he was initially cut from the wider provisional squad.

Now going back home are attacker Jesse Lingard, forward Ollie Watkins, defender Ben Godfrey and midfielder James Ward-Prowse. They were other options on the standby list to replace Alexander-Arnold, who had been one of four right backs in the squad before injuring his left thigh late in the game against Austria.

