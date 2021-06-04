CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Wells has 9 RBIs,…

Wells has 9 RBIs, Louisiana Tech beats Rider 18-2

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Hunter Wells had two home runs, two doubles and nine RBIs and set the program hits record for No. 16 overall seed Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs beat Rider 18-2 in a Ruston Regional opener on Friday night.

Wells passed TJ Soto (269, 1997-2000) on a two-run double in the second inning and capped his night with a grand slam in the Bulldogs’ nine-run eighth inning. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the fifth — his nine RBIs set a program record for a regional game.

Jonathan Fincher (8-3) allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings for Louisiana Tech (41-18).

The Bulldogs led 5-0 after the second inning and extended to 9-0 after five. Louisiana Tech will face No. 2 regional seed North Carolina State in the winners bracket on Saturday.

The No. 4 regional seed Broncs (23-17) scored both of their runs in the seventh inning. Rider faces No. 3 seed Alabama Saturday in a loser-out game. Pete Soporowski (6-3) got the loss in 1 2/3 innings for the Broncs.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up