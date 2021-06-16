CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » Watford signs defender Danny…

Watford signs defender Danny Rose to 2-year contract

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 7:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Watford signed Danny Rose to a two-year contract Wednesday following the defender’s departure from Tottenham.

The 30-year-old left back had been released at the end of his contract after spending 14 years with the Premier League club.

Rose last played a Premier League match while on loan at Newcastle in the second half of the 2019-20 season after it became clear he wasn’t in then-Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho’s long-term plans.

The former England international spent last season training with Tottenham’s under-23 team. His contract with Watford, where he played on loan in 2008-09, takes effect July 1.

Rose has made 29 England appearances, including five during the team’s semifinal run at the 2018 World Cup.

Watford finished second in the Championship to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

“Pay-by-the-drink” model for cloud services coming to GSA schedules

Military families should expect moving delays this summer as companies recover from COVID

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up