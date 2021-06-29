CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Veteran Wayne Simmonds signs 2-year deal with Maple Leafs

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 12:02 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds signed a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The team says his contract has an average annual value of $900,000.

Simmonds played in 38 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs during this past season, with seven goals and two assists. He had an assist in seven playoff games as the Leafs lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round after holding a 3-1 series lead.

The Toronto native has 258 goals and 250 assists in 947 regular-season games with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Toronto.

Simmonds has eight goals and 14 assists in 51 playoff games.

He was selected in the second round of the 2007 draft by Los Angeles.

