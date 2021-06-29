Coronavirus News: Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Vandy AD condemns slurs directed at player parents at CWS

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 5:22 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee on Tuesday condemned the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of the Commodores players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals.

“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game,” Storey Lee tweeted. “This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society. To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support.”

Vanderbilt is playing Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals. Vandy won 8-2 Monday with Game 2 scheduled for Tuesday night.

Kristyna Engdahl, communications director for the agency that operates TD Ameritrade Park, said stadium officials were aware of an interaction between fans that involved the use of racial slurs.

Engdahl said the person or persons who used the offensive language left the stadium once security personnel were notified. She said she didn’t know if the person or persons left on their own or were ejected.

“We absolutely denounce this behavior and are saddened to learn that it took place in TD Ameritrade Park Omaha,” she wrote in an email. “Tonight, we will take additional security measures to ensure that everyone may feel safe in our stadium.”

Engdahl said officials were talking to event staff to gather additional information.

“We do stand behind the guests who were subjected to this unacceptable and appalling language, and we’re sincerely sorry for their experience in our stadium,” she wrote.

The NCAA said in a statement racist and abusive language has no place in college sports and is not tolerated at NCAA championships.

“Any parties responsible for unacceptable actions during the games will be removed by stadium security,” the NCAA said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

