US Open, Yardage and par

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 11:26 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yardage and par on the South course at Torrey Pines, site of the 121st U.S. Open to be played June 17-20:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 446
2 4 387
3 3 195
4 4 486
5 4 452
6 4 515
7 4 460
8 3 173
9 5 609
Out 35 3723
10 4 449
11 3 222
12 4 501
13 5 612
14 4 434
15 4 480
16 3 223
17 4 440
18 5 568
In 36 3929
Total 71 7652

