US Open, Yardage and par

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yardage and par on the South course at Torrey Pines, site of the 121st U.S. Open to be played June 17-20:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 446 2 4 387 3 3 195 4 4 486 5 4 452 6 4 515 7 4 460 8 3 173 9 5 609 Out 35 3723 10 4 449 11 3 222 12 4 501 13 5 612 14 4 434 15 4 480 16 3 223 17 4 440 18 5 568 In 36 3929 Total 71 7652

