US Open, Yardage and par

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yardage and par on the South course at Torrey Pines, site of the 121st U.S. Open to be played June 17-20:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|446
|2
|4
|387
|3
|3
|195
|4
|4
|486
|5
|4
|452
|6
|4
|515
|7
|4
|460
|8
|3
|173
|9
|5
|609
|Out
|35
|3723
|10
|4
|449
|11
|3
|222
|12
|4
|501
|13
|5
|612
|14
|4
|434
|15
|4
|480
|16
|3
|223
|17
|4
|440
|18
|5
|568
|In
|36
|3929
|Total
|71
|7652
