CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Sports » US Open Leaders Cards

US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 9:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
San Diego
Yardage: 7,652; Par: 71
Findal Round
Par out 443 444 435-35
Jon Rahm 333 544 434-33
Louis Oosthuizen 443 544 434-35
Harris English 534 534 424-34

___

Par in 434 544 345-36-71—284
Jon Rahm 434 544 334-34-67—278
Louis Oosthuizen 344 544 354-36-71—279
Harris English 334 534 334-34-68—281

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up