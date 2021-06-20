US Open Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
|San Diego
|Yardage: 7,652; Par: 71
|Findal Round
|Par out
|443
|444
|435-35
|Jon Rahm
|333
|544
|434-33
|Louis Oosthuizen
|443
|544
|434-35
|Harris English
|534
|534
|424-34
___
|Par in
|434
|544
|345-36-71—284
|Jon Rahm
|434
|544
|334-34-67—278
|Louis Oosthuizen
|344
|544
|354-36-71—279
|Harris English
|334
|534
|334-34-68—281
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.