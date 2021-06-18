US Open Leaders Cards

JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 10:39 PM

Friday
At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
San Diego
Yardage: 7,652; Par: 71
Second Round
Par out 443 444 435-35
Richard Bland 433 343 445-33
Russell Henley 443 444 426-35
Louis Oosthuizen 443 445 435-36
Matthew Wolff 453 444 325-34

___

Par in 434 544 345-36-71—142
Richard Bland 334 445 236-34-67—137
Russell Henley 434 544 344-35-70—137
Louis Oosthuizen 444 534 344-35-71—138
Matthew Wolff 334 544 344-34-68—138

