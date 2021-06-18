US Open Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
|San Diego
|Yardage: 7,652; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Par out
|443
|444
|435-35
|Richard Bland
|433
|343
|445-33
|Russell Henley
|443
|444
|426-35
|Louis Oosthuizen
|443
|445
|435-36
|Matthew Wolff
|453
|444
|325-34
___
|Par in
|434
|544
|345-36-71—142
|Richard Bland
|334
|445
|236-34-67—137
|Russell Henley
|434
|544
|344-35-70—137
|Louis Oosthuizen
|444
|534
|344-35-71—138
|Matthew Wolff
|334
|544
|344-34-68—138
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.