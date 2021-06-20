FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinicians advice on coping with a father's death | Wine ideas for dad
Urruti’s goal helps Dynamo tie LAFC 1-1

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 1:06 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored his fourth goal in the last five games to pull the Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Urruti won a ball off Bryce Duke and played a through ball to Fafà Picault on the right flank. Picault slipped through a pair of defenders at the corner of the area and rolled it to Urruti for the finish from near the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

José Cifuentes tapped in a goal to give LAFC (2-3-3) a 1-0 lead in the 50th. Carlos Vela’s corner kick somehow slipped untouched through the area before Cifuentes stopped it near the back post at scored on a side-footer from point-blank range.

Houston (3-3-3) is winless, with four ties, in eight all-time matches against LAFC.

