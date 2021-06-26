CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Urruti’s 2nd-half goal gives Dynamo 1-1 draw with RSL

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 10:38 PM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Maxi Urruti scored in the second half to help the Houston Dynamo tie Real Salt Lake 1-1 on Saturday night.

Urruti tied it for the Dynamo (3-3-5) in the 52nd minute with a right-footed rocket from a step in front of the 18-yard box.

Justen Glad opened the scoring in the 11th minute for Salt Lake (3-2-4), connecting the outside of his foot to Albert Rusnák’s corner with an outstretched right leg.

