CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Union extend unbeaten streak…

Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at the top of the penalty area and finished a left-footed strike into the center of the goal for his second goal of the season.

The Union (5-2-3) have won four of five to move into a tie with Orlando City for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Andre Blake preserved his sixth shutout of the season with a save of Marlon Hairston’s shot in the 82nd minute.

The Crew dropped to 4-3-2.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

House appropriators formally endorse Biden's 2022 federal pay proposal

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up