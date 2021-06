U.S. Open Tee Times The Associated Press

At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) San Diego All Times EDT Saturday Third Round 7:10 a.m — Akshay Bhatia 7:21 a.m. — Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim 7:32 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry 7:43 a.m. — Wilco Nienaber, Fabian Gomez 7:54 a.m. — Edoardo Molinari, Rick Lamb 8:05 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey 8:16 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery 8:27 a.m. — Wade Ormsby, J.T. Poston 8:38 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Dylan Frittelli 8:49 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Martin Kaymer 9 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood 9:11 a.m. — Chris Baker, Greyson Sigg 9:22 a.m. — Lanto Griffin, Patrick Cantlay 9:33 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia 9:44 a.m. — Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama 9:55 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel 10:06 a.m. — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Phil Mickelson 10:17 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas 10:28 a.m. — Kyle Westmoreland, Sungjae Im 10:39 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman 10:50 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Joaquin Niemann 11:01 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger 11:12 a.m. — Brian Harman, Dylan Wu 11:23 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Charley Hoffman 11:34 a.m. — Matt Jones, Rory McIlroy 11:45 a.m. — Lee Westwood, Tom Hoge 11:56 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Brooks Koepka 12:07 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa 12:18 p.m. — Harris English, Branden Grace 12:29 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:40 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Guido Migliozzi 12:51 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele 1:02 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman 1:13 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson 1:24 p.m. — Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen 1:35 p.m. — Russell Henley, Richard Bland Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.