Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 1:29 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 26 20 .565
Round Rock (Texas) 26 21 .553 ½
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 25 22 .532
El Paso (San Diego) 21 25 .457 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 15 32 .319 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 30 17 .638
Tacoma (Seattle) 25 20 .556 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 24 .489 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 21 25 .457
Sacramento (San Francisco) 20 26 .435

___

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3, 10 innings

Sacramento 16, Reno 7

Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4

Round Rock at El Paso, susp.

Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 4

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 9, El Paso 4

Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 4, 11 innings

Salt Lake 3, Las Vegas 1

El Paso 6, Round Rock 3

Tacoma 6, Albuquerque 5

Reno 6, Sacramento 5

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

