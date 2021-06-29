Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|26
|20
|.565
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|26
|21
|.553
|½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|22
|.532
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|21
|25
|.457
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|15
|32
|.319
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|25
|20
|.556
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|20
|26
|.435
|9½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3, 10 innings
Sacramento 16, Reno 7
Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4
Round Rock at El Paso, susp.
Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 4
|Monday’s Games
Round Rock 9, El Paso 4
Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 4, 11 innings
Salt Lake 3, Las Vegas 1
El Paso 6, Round Rock 3
Tacoma 6, Albuquerque 5
Reno 6, Sacramento 5
|Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
