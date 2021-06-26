CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci to WTOP: Delta variant 'avoidable' if vaccinated | COVID-19 vaccine clinics at DC public schools | Gaylord Resort reopens for guests | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 1:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 25 18 .595
Round Rock (Texas) 25 19 .581 ½
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 23 21 .512
El Paso (San Diego) 19 24 .429 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 13 31 .302 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 28 16 .636
Tacoma (Seattle) 24 18 .571 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 22 22 .500 6
Sacramento (San Francisco) 19 24 .442
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 19 24 .442

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 3

Las Vegas 8, Salt Lake 6

Tacoma 7, Albuquerque 1

Round Rock 16, El Paso 7

Sacramento 8, Reno 0

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 2, Sugar Land 1

Salt Lake 10, Las Vegas 9

Tacoma 10, Albuquerque 6

El Paso 9, Round Rock 8

Sacramento 9, Reno 6

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Industry calling on NITAAC to reassess CIO-SP4 solicitation, push back due date for bids

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

Cyber EO's software 'ingredients' initiative moves toward initial publication

FLRA again sides with union on decision reinstating certain VA employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up