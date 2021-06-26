Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|25
|18
|.595
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|25
|19
|.581
|½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|21
|.512
|3½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|19
|24
|.429
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|13
|31
|.302
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|24
|18
|.571
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|22
|22
|.500
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|19
|24
|.442
|8½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|19
|24
|.442
|8½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 3
Las Vegas 8, Salt Lake 6
Tacoma 7, Albuquerque 1
Round Rock 16, El Paso 7
Sacramento 8, Reno 0
|Friday’s Games
Oklahoma City 2, Sugar Land 1
Salt Lake 10, Las Vegas 9
Tacoma 10, Albuquerque 6
El Paso 9, Round Rock 8
Sacramento 9, Reno 6
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
