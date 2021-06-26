Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 25 18 .595 — Round Rock (Texas) 25…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 25 18 .595 — Round Rock (Texas) 25 19 .581 ½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 23 21 .512 3½ El Paso (San Diego) 19 24 .429 7 Albuquerque (Colorado) 13 31 .302 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 28 16 .636 — Tacoma (Seattle) 24 18 .571 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 22 22 .500 6 Sacramento (San Francisco) 19 24 .442 8½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 19 24 .442 8½

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 3

Las Vegas 8, Salt Lake 6

Tacoma 7, Albuquerque 1

Round Rock 16, El Paso 7

Sacramento 8, Reno 0

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 2, Sugar Land 1

Salt Lake 10, Las Vegas 9

Tacoma 10, Albuquerque 6

El Paso 9, Round Rock 8

Sacramento 9, Reno 6

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

