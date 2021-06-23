Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|24
|18
|.571
|1½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|21
|.500
|4½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|13
|29
|.310
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|21
|21
|.500
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
___
|Monday’s Games
Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 3, 11 innings
Sugar 10, El Paso 1
Albuquerque 9, Reno 8, 10 innings
Sacramento 7,5Salt Lake 6
Las Vegas 15, Tacoma 6
|Tuesday’s Games
Salt Lake 12, Sacramento 5
Reno 9, Albuquerque 8
Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 6
El Paso 11, Sugar Land 7
Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 6
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
