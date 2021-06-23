CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 1:21 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 25 16 .610
Round Rock (Texas) 24 18 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 21 21 .500
El Paso (San Diego) 18 23 .439 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 13 29 .310 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 28 14 .667
Tacoma (Seattle) 22 18 .550 5
Las Vegas (Oakland) 21 21 .500 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 18 23 .439
Sacramento (San Francisco) 17 24 .415 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 3, 11 innings

Sugar 10, El Paso 1

Albuquerque 9, Reno 8, 10 innings

Sacramento 7,5Salt Lake 6

Las Vegas 15, Tacoma 6

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake 12, Sacramento 5

Reno 9, Albuquerque 8

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 6

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 7

Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 6

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

