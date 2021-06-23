Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 25 16 .610 — Round Rock (Texas) 24…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 25 16 .610 — Round Rock (Texas) 24 18 .571 1½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 21 21 .500 4½ El Paso (San Diego) 18 23 .439 7 Albuquerque (Colorado) 13 29 .310 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 28 14 .667 — Tacoma (Seattle) 22 18 .550 5 Las Vegas (Oakland) 21 21 .500 7 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 18 23 .439 9½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 17 24 .415 10½

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 3, 11 innings

Sugar 10, El Paso 1

Albuquerque 9, Reno 8, 10 innings

Sacramento 7,5Salt Lake 6

Las Vegas 15, Tacoma 6

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake 12, Sacramento 5

Reno 9, Albuquerque 8

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 6

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 7

Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 6

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

