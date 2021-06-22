Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 24 15 .625 — Round Rock (Texas) 24…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 24 15 .625 — Round Rock (Texas) 24 17 .585 1½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 20 21 .488 5½ El Paso (San Diego) 17 23 .425 8 Albuquerque (Colorado) 13 28 .317 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 27 14 .659 — Tacoma (Seattle) 22 17 .564 4 Las Vegas (Oakland) 20 21 .488 7 Sacramento (San Francisco) 17 23 .425 9½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 17 23 .425 9½

___

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 3

Reno 7, Albuquerque 5

Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 5

Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 2

Sugar Land 24, El Paso 15

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 3, 11 innings

Sugar 10, El Paso 1

Albuquerque 9, Reno 8, 10 innings

Sacramento 7,5Salt Lake 6

Las Vegas 15, Tacoma 6

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

