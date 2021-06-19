Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 23 14 .622 — Round Rock (Texas) 23…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 23 14 .622 — Round Rock (Texas) 23 15 .605 ½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 18 20 .474 5½ El Paso (San Diego) 16 21 .432 7 Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 26 .316 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 25 13 .658 — Tacoma (Seattle) 21 15 .583 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 20 .474 7 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 16 21 .432 8½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 15 22 .405 9½

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 2

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 5

Reno 14, Albuquerque 5

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 11, Las Vegas 7

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 7

Sugar Land 10 El Paso 3

Reno 15, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

