Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|23
|15
|.605
|½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|18
|20
|.474
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|26
|.316
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|21
|15
|.583
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|16
|21
|.432
|8½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|15
|22
|.405
|9½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 2
Sugar Land 8, El Paso 5
Reno 14, Albuquerque 5
Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 4
Tacoma 11, Las Vegas 7
|Friday’s Games
Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 7
Sugar Land 10 El Paso 3
Reno 15, Albuquerque 2
Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3
Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 2
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:50 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
