Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 1:20 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 23 14 .622
Round Rock (Texas) 23 15 .605 ½
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 18 20 .474
El Paso (San Diego) 16 21 .432 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 26 .316 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 25 13 .658
Tacoma (Seattle) 21 15 .583 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 20 .474 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 16 21 .432
Sacramento (San Francisco) 15 22 .405

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 2

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 5

Reno 14, Albuquerque 5

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 11, Las Vegas 7

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 7

Sugar Land 10 El Paso 3

Reno 15, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

