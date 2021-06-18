Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 23 14 .622 — Sugar Land (Houston) 22…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 23 14 .622 — Sugar Land (Houston) 22 14 .611 ½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 17 20 .459 6 El Paso (San Diego) 16 20 .444 6½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 25 .324 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 24 13 .649 — Tacoma (Seattle) 20 15 .571 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 19 .486 6 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 16 20 .444 7½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 14 22 .389 9½

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 2

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 5

Reno 14, Albuquerque 5

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 11, Las Vegas 7

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

