Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 2:15 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 23 14 .622
Sugar Land (Houston) 22 14 .611 ½
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 17 20 .459 6
El Paso (San Diego) 16 20 .444
Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 25 .324 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 24 13 .649
Tacoma (Seattle) 20 15 .571 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 19 .486 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 16 20 .444
Sacramento (San Francisco) 14 22 .389

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 2

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 5

Reno 14, Albuquerque 5

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 11, Las Vegas 7

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

