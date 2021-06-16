Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 23 13 .649 — Sugar Land (Houston) 21…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 23 13 .649 — Sugar Land (Houston) 21 14 .600 1½ El Paso (San Diego) 16 19 .457 6½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 16 20 .444 7 Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 24 .333 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 23 13 .639 — Tacoma (Seattle) 19 15 .559 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 18 .500 5 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 15 20 .429 7½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 14 21 .400 8½

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2, 5 innings

Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 12, Salt Lake 7

Tacoma 10, Sacramento 9, 10 innings

Reno 16, Las Vegas 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

