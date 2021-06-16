CORONAVIRUS: Learn more about COVID-19's delta variant | Summer Passport in Prince George's Co. | The New Value of Space | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 5:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 23 13 .649
Sugar Land (Houston) 21 14 .600
El Paso (San Diego) 16 19 .457
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 16 20 .444 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 24 .333 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 23 13 .639
Tacoma (Seattle) 19 15 .559 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 18 .500 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 15 20 .429
Sacramento (San Francisco) 14 21 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2, 5 innings

Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 12, Salt Lake 7

Tacoma 10, Sacramento 9, 10 innings

Reno 16, Las Vegas 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

DeRusha’s top priorities: FISMA modernization, cyber EO deadlines

Electronics manufacturers send warning shot across CMMC’s bow

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up