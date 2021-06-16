CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 2:06 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 23 13 .649
Sugar Land (Houston) 21 14 .600
El Paso (San Diego) 16 19 .457
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 16 20 .444 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 12 24 .333 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 23 13 .639
Tacoma (Seattle) 19 15 .559 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 18 .500 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 15 20 .429
Sacramento (San Francisco) 14 21 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 4, 10 innings

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 5, Albuquerque 4

Tacoma 5, Sacramento 1

Reno 21, Las Vegas 16

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2, 5 innings

Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 12, Salt Lake 7

Tacoma 10, Sacramento 9, 10 innings

Reno 16, Las Vegas 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

