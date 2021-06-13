Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|20
|13
|.606
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|15
|18
|.455
|6½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|11
|23
|.324
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Round Rock 10, Sugar Land 8
Tacoma 4, Sacramento 3
El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3
Salt Lake 11, Albuquerque 4
Las Vegas 18, Reno 9
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 3
El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 6
Reno 15, Las Vegas 7
Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd. to July 25
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 6
|Monday’s Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
