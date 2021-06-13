Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 22 12 .647 — Sugar Land (Houston) 20…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 22 12 .647 — Sugar Land (Houston) 20 13 .606 1½ El Paso (San Diego) 15 18 .455 6½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 15 19 .441 7 Albuquerque (Colorado) 11 23 .324 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 21 13 .618 — Tacoma (Seattle) 17 15 .531 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 16 .529 3 Sacramento (San Francisco) 14 19 .424 6½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 14 19 .424 6½

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 10, Sugar Land 8

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 3

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 11, Albuquerque 4

Las Vegas 18, Reno 9

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 6

Reno 15, Las Vegas 7

Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd. to July 25

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 6

Monday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

