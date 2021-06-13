CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 1:55 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 21 12 .636
Sugar Land (Houston) 20 11 .625 ½
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 15 18 .455 6
El Paso (San Diego) 14 18 .438
Albuquerque (Colorado) 10 23 .303 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 20 13 .606
Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 15 .545 2
Tacoma (Seattle) 17 15 .531
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 14 18 .438
Sacramento (San Francisco) 14 19 .424 6

___

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 0

Oklahoma City 9, El Paso 1

Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 7

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 2

Reno 3 Las Vegas 8

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 10, Sugar Land 8

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 3

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 11, Albuquerque 4

Las Vegas 18, Reno 9

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

