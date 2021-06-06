Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 18 8 .692 — Round Rock (Texas) 19…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 18 8 .692 — Round Rock (Texas) 19 9 .679 — El Paso (San Diego) 11 16 .407 7½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 11 16 .407 7½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 9 18 .333 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 18 10 .643 — Tacoma (Seattle) 14 13 .519 3½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 13 14 .481 4½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 12 16 .429 6 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 11 16 .407 6½

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 12, El Paso 9

Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, ppd.

Albuquerque 5, Las Vegas 3

Sacramento 10, Reno 6

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 5, El Paso 2

Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 5

Las Vegas 11, Albuquerque 8

Salt Lake at Tacoma, ppd.

Sacramento 12, Reno 11

Monday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

